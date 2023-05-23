Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2023: Green Initiatives for Eco-friendly Data Center Solutions Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market grew from $12.61 billion in 2022 to $14.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The data center cooling market is expected to grow to $26.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.4%.

Major players in the data center cooling market are ABB Group, Adaptivcool, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Asetek Inc., Black Box Corporation, Coolcenteric, Daikin Industries, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Interxion, Nortek Air Solutions, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Submer Technologies, Vertiv Group Corporation, Alfa Laval, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Ebullient, Johnson Controls International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Trane Technologies, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The data center cooling market includes revenues earned by entities by providing computer room air handler (CRAH), computer room air conditioner (CRAC), calibrated vector unit, cold aisle and hot aisle design. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The data center cooling refers to a method of separating hot and cold air in data centers. In a data center, too much hot air can cause equipment to overheat and malfunction. A facility that can do this consistently, affordably, and with consistent monitoring is on the right track to improved cooling efficiency. Data center cooling efficiency is to reduce the amount of air that needs to be cooled by using directed cooling. Directed data center cooling necessitates that each rack or cabinet in the facility is confined within its system.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the data center cooling market in 2022 North America was the second-largest market in the data center cooling market. The regions covered in the data center cooling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of data center cooling are large data centers, enterprise data centers, and mid-sized data centers. A large data center is a large-scale activity that consumes the same amount of power as a small town. The cooling technology used in data center cooling is rack/row-based and room-based that has solution and service components used in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, research and academic, government and defense, retail, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries.



Green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions are driving the growth of the data center cooling market. Data centers consume a lot of energy and hence are responding and are beginning to emerge as potent change agents, contributing significantly to the reduction of environmental impact.

They're becoming more aware and strategic about how they run their facilities, from the energy they buy to how they cool the data center and everything in between. Commitments to novel green and renewable solutions, such as green electricity, water reclamation, zero water cooling systems, recycling, and waste management, are being used to build the most sustainable data centers. They don't have any outdated methods (such as fixed or underutilized servers) and make use of newer, more efficient technologies.

According to Science Direct, the data center energy use might account for 2.13% of worldwide electricity supply by 2030. Moreover, in 2021, Microsoft implemented this technology in its Azure datacenters. A Microsoft Azure, eco-friendly data center is a one-of-a-kind physical structure with its power, cooling, and networking infrastructure that houses thousands of physical servers. Therefore, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions are driving the growth of the data center cooling market.



The use of computer room air handling (CRAH) is shaping the data center cooling market. A computer room air handler (CRAH) is a device that deals with the heat generated by equipment in data centers. A CRAH employs fans, cooling coils, and a water-chiller system to remove heat, unlike a computer room air conditioning (CRAC) machine, which uses mechanical refrigeration to cool the air, brought to a data center.

For example, in September 2020, The YORK Mission Critical Horizontal Computer Room Air Handler (YORK MCH CRAH) is a new product from Johnson Controls that is designed to fulfill the particular cooling needs of the world's most demanding data centers.



The countries covered in the data center cooling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

