Data Center Cooling Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 23,215 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the global market size of the data center cooling market was estimated at USD 8,384 Million and is projected to reach USD 23,215 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7 % from 2018 to 2025.

Datacenter operators are using cooling systems to keep the temperature within an acceptable level in data centers. Data centers need to operate 24/7 to handle large chunks of data efficiently. The equipment dissipates heat energy in data processing, which generates the need for cooling to prevent damage caused by the overheating of the equipment.

Datacenter cooling is embraced rapidly by data center operators due to its eco-friendly nature, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. The number of data centers is growing as 4G LTE networks are being used more. As the number of data centers grows, there is a growing demand for data center cooling solutions to reduce the overall IT costs for data centers.

The global data center cooling market is segmented based on components, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of components, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on the type of cooling, it is classified into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling.

SEGMENT WISE DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the increasing digitalization and proliferation of technology such as big data and cloud in this sector, the IT & Telecom segment dominates the data center cooling market. Such developments make data storage and availability highly challenging. Enterprises are asking for better data storage, networking, and IT infrastructure to cater effectively to demand.

The solution segment dominated the data center cooling market in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate due to an increase in the number of energy-efficient refrigeration solutions in the coming years. Because of its energy-efficiency and cost-effectiveness, air conditioners under the solution sub-segment had the largest market share of data center cooling.

Room-based cooling had the largest market share of data center cooling in the cooling segment category, due to effective cooling at a lower cost. Room-based cooling is expected to maintain a large market share in comparison to other types of cooling due to the least use of pipes and ducts. In data centers, air-conditioners and other air-based cooling systems operate in order to maintain the temperature within the acceptable limit. Room-based refrigeration is gaining ground because of its energy-efficient cooling.

REGION WISE DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to technological advances and recent market-related developments, North America dominated the overall size of the data center cooling market in 2017. In addition, businesses in this region are more focused on implementing cost-effective and environmentally friendly cooling solutions, which in turn, fuel market growth.

Nonetheless, in the data center cooling market forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth rate due to an increase in the number of smartphones and an increase in internet penetration in the region, which is expected to produce huge amounts of data to be stored and processed in data centers.

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type Of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

By Type Of Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Wholesale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

Schneider Electric Se

Black Box Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Fujitsu Ltd.

Stulz Gmbh

Vertiv Co

Asete

Others

