Data Center Growth Fuels Gray's Rise in ENR Rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering News-Record (ENR) has recognized Gray among the nation's leading contractors in its annual Top 400 Contractors report, including a significant rise to the top 15 in telecommunications sector fueled by continued growth in Data Center construction across the U.S.

In this year's rankings, Gray earned recognition as #15 Top Telecommunications Contractors. That result was further solidified by Gray's ranking at #7 Top Industrial Contractors and #30 Top 400 Contractors.

Gray crews work to complete a data center facility for a customer in Ohio.

The rankings reflect Gray's continued expansion across highly technical markets, particularly in Data Centers and Manufacturing where demand for speed and execution certainty are priorities.

According to ENR, the telecommunications market for Top 400 contractors grew more than 86% year-over-year, surpassing $100 billion in revenue as hyperscale Data Center development continues expanding nationwide. Data Center growth is a large contributor to overall construction growth. The top 5% of this year's ranking featured a nearly 20% increase in revenue, year-over-year.

"As demand for digital infrastructure continues growing across the country, our teams are delivering highly complex projects with excellence," says Rebekah Gray, President & CEO, Gray Construction. "This recognition reflects the expertise and commitment of our team members and the trust our customers place in Gray to deliver critical projects."

Gray's integrated design-build approach provides vital support to customers across critical markets by aligning services for greater collaboration.

The ENR Top 400 rankings are widely regarded as one of the construction industry's leading benchmarks for evaluating contractors based on annual revenue and market sector performance.

About Gray

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us trusted partners for every phase of a project.

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SOURCE Gray Construction