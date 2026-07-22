Gray Celebrates Grand Opening of Wistron's First U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Facility

350,000 s.f. facility in Fort Worth supports Wistron's growth within the market and strengthens the domestic semiconductor supply chain

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray, a nationally recognized construction and engineering firm, is proud to celebrate the grand opening of Wistron Corporation's new advanced electronics manufacturing facility.

The company selected Gray to design and build this 350,000 s.f. brownfield facility, the company's first manufacturing plant in the U.S.

Gray and Wistron celebrate the grand opening of the company's new advanced manufacturing facility

This advanced facility includes a 160,000-square-foot ISO-8 cleanroom, a data center, a specialized packaging area, and a large corporate office suite. Gray delivered the project through its integrated offering, including work from GrayAES and NexGen, the company's self-perform arm. This new facility is located with the Alliance Corridor, a logistics and industrial hub in North Fort Worth, and severs as Wistron's flagship location. Thanks to this new facility, Wistron is positioned to expand capabilities and further support domestic production of supercomputing technologies.

"Wistron came to us with an ambitious vision for their first U.S. facility, and from day one, this project has been a true partnership," says Rebekah Gray, President & CEO of Gray Construction. "We listened closely to what Wistron needed and built a relationship rooted in trust. That collaboration is what allowed us to deliver a facility that positions them for long-term success in the U.S. market."

"This project is a testament to what can be accomplished through strong partnerships, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to execution," says Abdul El Baba, Vice President, Advanced Manufacturing. "We're proud to have partnered with Wistron to deliver a world-class Advanced Manufacturing facility and grateful to everyone whose dedication and craftsmanship made this milestone possible."

Gray delivered the project from design through construction, drawing on its integrated in-house architecture, engineering, and construction capabilities to bring the facility from concept to completion in nine months.

This site is expected to create more than 600 full-time jobs.

About Gray:

Gray is a nationally recognized construction and engineering firm, delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us a trusted partner at every phase of a project.

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SOURCE Gray Construction