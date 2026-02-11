Data Center Intelligence Group Names Scale Computing™ a DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise VMware vSphere Alternative

Independent Analyst Firm Recognizes Scale Computing in 2026–27 reports for Distributed Enterprise, Small and Midsized Enterprise, and State, Local, and Education

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced that the company has been named a DCIG TOP 5 VMware vSphere Alternative by the Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG). The recognition spans DCIG's 2026-27 TOP 5 VMware vSphere Alternatives reports for Distributed Enterprise (DE), Small and Midsized Enterprise (SME), and State, Local, and Education (SLED) organizations.

"2025 marked a transformative year for Scale Computing as we unified our edge computing and managed network services capabilities through our integration with Acumera," said Richard Newman, chief strategy officer, Scale Computing. Today, we're empowering organizations across all industries to simplify and scale their IT infrastructure with the Scale Computing Platform™ edge computing solution, as well as Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network services. As the market seeks alternatives to VMware amid licensing changes, we're proud to deliver a proven, AI-ready platform and industry-leading virtualization solutions recognized among DCIG's top recommendations."

Recent innovations further distinguish Scale Computing from other virtualization and edge platforms:

Agentless backups of Scale Computing HyperCore™ (SC//HyperCore™) virtualization suite with Veeam Backup and Replication

(SC//HyperCore™) virtualization suite with Veeam Backup and Replication On-demand scalability with enhanced node lifecycle management to seamlessly modernize, grow, or shrink SC//HyperCore clusters

Enhanced centralized management with REST APIs, a Terraform provider, and expanded application lifecycle management in Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ ( SC//Fleet Manager™) edge orchestration software

in SC//Fleet Manager™) edge orchestration software Streamlined management through SC//HyperCore administration, including automated space reclamation, replication deletion, and local snapshot control

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge computing-focused and managed network services company. Scale Computing Platform combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. With the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ and application lifecycle management features in SC//Fleet Manager, managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources. Scale Computing AcuVigil provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

In its reports, DCIG evaluated 19 enterprise-grade vSphere alternatives based on licensing models, deployment flexibility (on-premises, cloud, or preconfigured appliance), and available migration tools. Only five vendors earned a Top 5 designation.

The full 2026–27 DCIG TOP 5 VMware vSphere Alternatives reports for SME, DE, and SLED organizations are available now. Download free reports and learn more at https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/dcig-top-vmware-vsphere-alternatives-reports .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com.

About DCIG

The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG's audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, IT professionals, magazine editors, bloggers, analysts, and providers within the IT and cloud service industry.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information on Scale Computing patents and trademarks is available at www.scalecomputing.com/legal .

SOURCE Scale Computing