Scale Computing™ Announces Keynote Headliners for Upcoming Scale Computing Platform Summit™

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the headliners for Scale Computing Platform//2026™ , the company's flagship event for Innovative Leaders, Technology Partners, and Service Providers. This year's keynote headliners include Zack Kass, global AI advisor and former head of GTM at OpenAI; Vadim Parizher, vice president of technology at Taco Bell, part of Yum! Brands, Inc.; and Whit Walters, analyst and field CTO, GigaOm. Scale Computing also announced that early bird registration pricing is extended through January 31, 2026.

Platform//2026™ will spotlight edge computing, virtualization, managed network services, security, AI, infrastructure innovation, and the company's next-generation secure network edge—bringing together visionary leaders to share insights, solve real-world challenges, and define the next era of technology. The three-day event, held April 14-16, 2026, at Resorts World in Las Vegas, will feature live educational and best practices sessions, hands-on labs, dedicated networking opportunities with industry peers and leaders, and much more.

"We look forward to welcoming innovative leaders and industry colleagues to Platform//2026 in April, set to be our biggest event to date. 2025 was a tremendous year of growth and change as we began an exciting new chapter as the new Scale Computing, joining forces with Acumera and Reliant. Together, we've created the industry's largest edge computing-focused and managed network services company as we continue to meet the growing demand for our innovative IT infrastructure and AI-ready edge solutions," said Marlena Fernandez, vice president, marketing, Scale Computing. "We're excited to see customers, industry leaders, and partners back in Las Vegas to discuss market trends, industry growth, and exciting company and product innovation news, and provide numerous networking opportunities for attendees."

Aimed at empowering the edge and securing the future, the headliner sessions will feature:

Zack Kass : Global AI Advisor and former Head of GTM at OpenAI, Kass is a leading voice in applied AI, focusing on helping businesses and governments navigate the AI revolution. His keynote session will feature a compelling exploration of AI as the catalyst for a modern-day renaissance, drawing parallels between historic periods of transformation and today's rapid technological shift. Kass breaks down the evolution of AI and the current landscape to clearly explain where the technology is headed and what it means for organizations and individuals alike.

: Global AI Advisor and former Head of GTM at OpenAI, Kass is a leading voice in applied AI, focusing on helping businesses and governments navigate the AI revolution. His keynote session will feature a compelling exploration of AI as the catalyst for a modern-day renaissance, drawing parallels between historic periods of transformation and today's rapid technological shift. Kass breaks down the evolution of AI and the current landscape to clearly explain where the technology is headed and what it means for organizations and individuals alike. Vadim Parizher : Vice President of Technology at Taco Bell, part of Yum! Brands, Parizher is a seasoned technology leader with over 30 years of experience. He has spent the last eight years at Taco Bell, establishing the company as a QSR leader in digital transformation. His keynote will highlight his experience leading digital transformation at scale to better support multi-channel ordering, IoT-enabled kitchens, and other modern capabilities across more than 8,200 restaurants.

: Vice President of Technology at Taco Bell, part of Yum! Brands, Parizher is a seasoned technology leader with over 30 years of experience. He has spent the last eight years at Taco Bell, establishing the company as a QSR leader in digital transformation. His keynote will highlight his experience leading digital transformation at scale to better support multi-channel ordering, IoT-enabled kitchens, and other modern capabilities across more than 8,200 restaurants. Whit Walters : Analyst and Field CTO, GigaOm, Walters helps leaders create durable strategies that turn complex technology into measurable business results. With over 25 years as both a CTO buying solutions and an architect building them, Walters understands that real transformation isn't about new tech, but about foundational strategy for innovation. His keynote session will feature a decisive look at why the legacy "mini–data center" model at the edge has failed and how the industry is entering a new era of the Unified Edge. Drawing on GigaOm Radar research, Walters explains the operational realities driving this shift, from the true cost of virtualization overhead to the breaking point of cloud-dependent architectures.

To register for Platform//2026 and lock in the early bird registration price of just $1,100 through January 31, please visit the Platform//2026 registration page . If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please email [email protected] .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com.

