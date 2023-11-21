Data Center IT equipment Market to grow by USD 65.26 billion between 2022 - 2027; Increasing investments in data centers to drive market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center IT equipment Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center IT equipment market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 65.26 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center IT Equipment Market 2023-2027

The increasing investments in data centers drive market growth. Coping with the growing volume of data produced is strategized by various companies by building or leasing data centers and the increasing interest in cloud computing will further drive the need for data centers. Furthermore, to meet the needs of cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and other data-intensive applications, various organizations are investing in data centers. Through this growing demand, the demand for information technology equipment in data centers also grows. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - Insufficient IT budget allocations hamper market growth. Owing to lower IT budgets and the probable incapability to build additional data center facilities, service providers in data centers, particularly local operators, are restricted. Thus, the construction of smaller data centers will lead to the installation of fewer data center IT equipment. However, additional infrastructure requirements from data center operators result in higher CAPEX. Additionally, budget constraints also hinder the deployment of IT equipment such as servers, storage devices, and networks. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The data center IT equipment market is categorized based on Product (Server equipment, Storage equipment, Network equipment, and Others ), End-user (IT and telecommunication, BFSI, Government and public, Healthcare, and Others ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The server equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are the backbone of data centers, facilitating the storage, processing, and distribution of data for various applications and workloads. Factors like the adoption of cloud-based services, the proliferation of data-intensive applications, and the growing need for scalable and high-performance computing solutions drive the demand for server equipment. This equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, and hyperscale data center operators and is essential for their operation.

North America will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the data center IT equipment market:

Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne LLC, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IEI Integration Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Juniper Networks Inc., NetApp Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp.

Data Center IT equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 65.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

