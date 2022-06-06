Data Center Liquid Cooling Market worth $6.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market include increasing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, growing demand for compact and noise-free solutions, need for lower operating costs, and need for better overclocking potential. The emergence of advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain, and other and cooling requirements in low-density data centers are expected to provide a significant opportunity for market growth.

By component, the services segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of data center liquid cooling market during 2022 to 2027.

The services segment, by component of the data center liquid cooling market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Data center liquid cooling solutions require customized design and need to be free from product design overheads of heat transfer systems, which is the primary reason for growth of services segment.

By data center type, the small and mid-sized data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of data center liquid cooling market during 2022 to 2027.

The small and mid-sized data center, by size segment of data center liquid cooling market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Small and mid-sized data centers are low-density data center servers due to which they are adopting indirect liquid cooling solutions, such as cold plates, which is driving the growth of this segment.

By end user, the hyperscale data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of data center liquid cooling market during 2022 to 2027.

The hyperscale data center, by end user segment of data center liquid cooling market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Hyperscale data centers are significantly larger than corporate data centers, and they outperform corporate data centers mainly due to customized engineering and economies of scale.

By enterprise, the BFSI segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of data center liquid cooling market during 2022 to 2027.

BFSI sector, by enterprise segment of data center liquid cooling market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. The growth in this segment is due to digitalization and an increasing number of customers using various banking applications.

By type of cooling, the immersion liquid cooling segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of data center liquid cooling market during 2022 to 2027.

Immersion Liquid Cooling, by type of cooling segment of data center liquid cooling market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. The growth in this segment Immersion Liquid Cooling is scalable and its also reduce the cooling energy consumption by around 80%, subsequently reducing the overall power consumption by data centers and leading to a low carbon footprint.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of major data center liquid cooling providers in the region and increasing investments by Asia Pacific companies in advanced technologies, would drive the growth of data center liquid cooling market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising technological sophistication, technology adaptation, and increasing demand in the region for efficient cooling solutions to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) are expected to drive the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in Asia Pacific.

Asetek (Denmark), Rittal (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Midas Green Technologies (Austin), Schneider Electric (France), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), LiquidStack (Netherlands), Chilldyne (US), Iceotope Technologies Limited (UK), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Asperitas (Netherlands), DUG Technology (Australia), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (US), DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), and STULZ GMBH (Germany), are the key players in data center liquid cooling market.

