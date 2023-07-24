Data Center Market in Europe to grow by USD 171.29 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising data center construction drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in Europe size is forecast to increase by USD 171.29 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 21.05%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the imposition of data protection regulation, the increasing adoption of big data analytics, and the rising data center construction. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in Europe 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Pulsant Ltd., QTS Realty Trust LLC, SITRONICS JSC, Verizon Communications Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc., Data4 Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Meta Platforms Inc.

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers data centers that provide shared access to applications and data using a complex network to store data infrastructure.

Apple Inc. The company offers data centers to support its various online services such as app store, icloud, apple maps, apple music, apple pay, apple tv, imessage, and siri.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Data center market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

This data center market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medium and small enterprises and large enterprises) and components (IT infrastructure, power management, cooling solutions, general construction, and others).

The medium and small enterprises segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Due to factors such as the increasing importance of data and the digital revolution, data center services gain traction in medium and small enterprises in Europe . Furthermore, since small and medium-sized enterprises frequently lack the expertise, funding, or scale to run their own data centers, they aim for the services of independent data center operators to meet their requirements for IT infrastructure. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the medium and small enterprises segment during the forecast period.

Data center market in Europe - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising data center construction drives the data center market in Europe. As a result of the emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics, the need for constructing more data center facilities has increased. The popularity of social media and the IoT fuels the demand for data centers to store and process information accurately with fast retrieval times. Enterprises look for modern design techniques to develop these facilities to help users access more scalable, reliable, and efficient storage solutions. Hence, such factors can significantly drive the data center market growth in Europe.

Major Challenges

Cybersecurity issues challenge the growth of the data center market in Europe. Data centers have become increasingly lucrative targets for cybercriminals. The growth of cloud computing and the growing virtualization of businesses leads to a significant risk to data centers which can have devastating effects, including reputational harm and monetary losses. A ransomware attack against data center operator CyrusOne in 2020 led to a loss of revenues and reputational harm. Hence, the risk of cyberattacks on data centers in Europe is a serious issue that significantly poses a threat to the data center market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this data center market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the data center market in Europe and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market in Europe vendors

Data center market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 171.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.85 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Pulsant Ltd., QTS Realty Trust LLC, SITRONICS JSC, Verizon Communications Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc., Data4 Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Meta Platforms Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

