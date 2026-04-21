Data Center Market Size Projected to Reach USD 517.17 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR 10.5% | Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The report consists of complete and detailed analysis of global data center market which includes factors driving the growth, their segmentation and regional dynamics along with competitive landscape including trends that are reshaping the industry.

Market Size & Growth

The global data center market was worth USD 187.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 517.17 billion by 2030, growing at 10.5% CAGR (compound annual growth). This extraordinary growth showcases the surging demand worldwide for scalable, secure and energy-efficient data infrastructure that is being driven by organizations across every industry deepening their digital transformation journey. Over the years, the data centre market transformed from basic on-prem computing facilities into more advanced and reliable hyperscale and edge-enabled IT ecosystems that power today's modern digital economy.

Key Market Insights

The global data center market is witnessing the underlying influence of several key dynamics:

Proliferation of Cloud Computing: One single largest driver for demand is the ever-increasing enterprise adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures which forces organizations to heavily invest in their high-capacity, always-on data center infrastructure.

Explosion of IoT & Big Data: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the exponential growth in big data analytics have led to staggering amounts of data requiring expansion at all levels — storage as well as processing capacity across data center facilities.

Accelerated Transformation to Digital Enterprises: MSPs provide advanced colocation and hyperscale data centers, helping enterprises globally move from legacy on-premises systems that are mandating operational efficiency measures, while responding to higher data security requirements as well as demands of seamless connectivity.

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Centric: Operators are emphasizing on green data center technologies, advanced cooling systems and modular designs capable to lower power usage effectiveness (PUE) metrics as well carbon footprints.

Market Restraints: Increasing concern regarding data privacy and managed service complexity may hinder the growth in some regions where regulatory landscapes are still quite fragmented.

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Market Segmentation

By Component:

In 2020, the solution segment had more than three-fourths share of data center revenues. The key driver is enterprise demand at all levels for expanded powerful, cost-optimized data center solutions. While the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2030, primarily due to rising expenditure on managed IT and data center technology services.

By Type:

The hyperscale segment leads over two-fifths of revenues in global data center market. Hyperscale facilities–those monitored and operated by cloud giants--continue to outperform, fueled largely by strong enterprise demand for energy efficient, highly scalable computing environments. The edge data center segment is an emerging high-growth category that allows for immediate processing necessary for low-latency applications, including autonomous vehicles smart cities and industrial automation.

By Enterprise Size:

Despite large enterprises continuing to be the biggest end-user segment, SMEs are slowly but surely taking enormous steps in coverage of data centers via co-location and cloud-based models as these both minimize capital expenditure whilst still having enterprise-level infrastructure.

By End User:

In terms of regions, Key end-user verticals in the market guide include BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government and energy & Utilities, Others And naturally, the BFSI sector is at the forefront of this consumption trend largely because stringent data security requirements and low-latency financial transaction processing are validates major driver of this type deployment. The global 5G network rollout has similarly driven demand in IT & Telecom.

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Regional Insights

North America - Market Leader

In 2020, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of global data center market revenues and has retained its lead. The region enjoys an unparalleled density of mega-scale facilities owned by some of the largest global technology companies, extensive cloud computing infrastructure and a matured digital ecosystem. The United States, in particular, has the most data centers globally due to its favorable regulatory environment and reliable power infrastructure coupled with steady enterprise IT investment.

Asia-Pacific - Fastest-Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region with regards to CAGR, anticipated to grow at a highest rate of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2021–2030 and emerge as only growth hub globally in data center market. Data centre traffic is exploding with multiple countries like China, India and Australia leading the way. According to the study, India has grown a prominent destination for global data centre investments fora digital India initiative along with rising smartphone penetration and localized storage policies. Cloud giants in China and the Southeast Asia markets are also rapidly building out.

Europe

Europe is finding sufficient growth and stability in enterprise sectors led by stringent GDPR compliance regulations sparking demand for sovereign, secure data infrastructure. Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London and Dublin are prominent data centre hubs. As mandates for sustainability tighten, European operators are at the forefront of global moves to renewable energy-powered green data centers.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

In the LAMEA region, open-source software and tools are prompted by a growing data center investment; this is especially true in the Middle East where countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE at present advancing ambitious national digital transformation agendas. In April 2023, Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST)finalized new dedicated data center services regulations designed to provide a clear framework for foreign investment into the region as well as promoting domestic infrastructure.

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Key Players

Owing the presence of multiple, well-established and medium- or large-sized multinationals operating across infrastructure, cloud services in addition to colocation offerings within themselves makes global data center market highly competitive. Major companies Profiled in Allied Market Research Report include:

Google Cloud (Alphabet Inc.)

Amazon.com Inc. (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Azure)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Digital Realty

Equinix Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

NTT Communications Corp.

SAP SE

Competitive landscape and trends These players have been implementing strategies such as capacity expansion, partnerships (contracts, alliances), mergers & acquisitions along with sustainability-led innovation to enhance their market position.

Key Recent Industry Developments

October 2023: NTT Global Data Centers Corporation (NTT )announced opening its new data center at it's NTT Cyberjaya campus in Malaysia as part of the RM 234 million investment plan to support Malaysia's Digital Tiger 2025 vision.

July 2023: Digital Realty opened KIX13, a highly resilient and carrier-neutral data center in Osaka, Japan tailored for high-density computing deployments at scale as part of hyperscaler expansion across Asia-Pacific.

March 2023: OVHcloud, Europe's largest sovereign cloud provider launched its first point of presence in the Asia-Pacific region with a new data center located in Mumbai (India), providing open, trusted and sustainable areas to regional clients.

September 2022: Honeywell announced its full Data Center offering — outcome-based software solutions that help data center managers improve uptime, asset health and even energy efficiency or sustainability KPIs.

September 2022: Schneider Electric launched its Easy Modular solution, an all-in-one data center that provides enterprise customers with faster deployment times, lower costs and higher sustainability.

October 2021: Alibaba Cloud announced two Asia-Pacific expansion data centers, one in South Korea and another in Thailand to accelerate digital innovation journeys of regional enterprises.

Technology, AI & Innovation - The future of data centers

AI and ML are revolutionizing fundamental aspects of data center design, operations and workload management. Autonomous optimization of cooling, power distribution and server loads by AI-powered infrastructure management platforms has dramatically improved energy efficiency, substantially reducing operational expenditure. Generative AI models and large language models (LLMs) are generating an entirely new breed of GPU-hungry, ultra-dense compute needs that is transforming data center design. Standardization of liquid cooling systems, photonic computing interconnects and AI-driven predictive maintenance [7]. By the way, edge computing is more and more becoming a necessary complement to centralized data centers in order to enable sub-millisecond latency for applications with autonomous vehicles, industrial IoT devices, real-time telemedicine diagnoses everywhere from smart cities-designed infrastructure. Further, as 5G networks converge with edge data centers that are spurring entirely new distributed computing models dwarfing cloud controls at will"—threatening to democratize Cloud quality economic model across geographies—so too do cyber threats become omnipresent. Hyperscalers and colocation providers are pledging 100% renewable energy targets, employing water-efficient cooling technologies and adopting circular economy principles in hardware lifecycle management: all of which set new precedents for the global data center industry; sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have but rather an undeniable strategic imperative.

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Analyst Review

Analysts at Allied Market Research claim that the global data center market is ripe for an inflection point. This combo of AI-driven workload demands, cloud-first enterprise strategies, rolling out 5G and deploying edge computing is a multi-decade structural tailwind for the industry. They also point out that while North America will keep its first-mover advantage as the region with proven infrastructure density and an innovation ecosystem, Buckley remarked: "The growth story of this decade is Asia-Pacific – especially India and Southeast Asia, where digital infrastructure investment is growing rapidly to meet soaring internet consumption; e-commerce activity; persistent government-led digital initiatives." Data center investments are complex and fast-paced spaces where businesses need to adopt a focus on scalability, energy efficiency (both new builds and data hall optimization), regulatory compliance, hybrid architecture flexibility at industry-leading low PUE levels in order stay ahead of competition in the increasingly more global economy driven by consumer demand for speed.

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