Data Center Market size to grow by USD 329.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by a Rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G, Technavio

The "data center market by component (IT infrastructure, power management, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions), end-user (BFSI, energy, IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)- Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the data center market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 329.82 billion, according to Technavio. The rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5Gs is a key factor driving market growth. Multi-cloud uses two or more cloud computing services to deploy specific application services individually. Enterprises are adopting multi-cloud architectures to avoid data loss or downtime due to local component failures, ensure security compliance, and meet workload requirements. Furthermore, this strategy helps avoid dependence on cloud service providers. Most businesses today are adopting a multi-cloud strategy to optimize performance and achieve business goals. Therefore, enterprises leverage multiple public and private clouds for different application workloads. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Cybersecurity issues are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth.

The data center market is segmented by Component (IT infrastructure, Power management, Mechanical construction, General construction, and Security solutions), End-user (BFSI, Energy, IT, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the IT infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. The IT infrastructure segment includes server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center network infrastructure, converged infrastructure, backup software and recovery, automation software, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions. View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies:

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Verizon Communications Inc., 365 Data Centers, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., and KDDI Corp.

Analyst Review

The data center market is a dynamic landscape comprising various segments and components catering to diverse end-users, including large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). These enterprises leverage data centers for their IT & telecom operations, with the BFSI segment being a significant contributor.

In recent years, the market has witnessed a surge in demand driven by factors such as AI integration, which necessitates robust infrastructure capable of handling complex computations. Additionally, the proliferation of hybrid cloud environments has further fueled the need for secure and scalable data center solutions, despite cybersecurity risks looming large.

However, alongside growth factors like AI integration, energy consumption concerns have emerged as a significant restraint. Enterprises are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of data centers and are seeking energy-efficient solutions.

Furthermore, the advent of edge computing solutions has reshaped the data center landscape, prompting data center expansion to support edge computing infrastructure. This expansion has particularly impacted the U.S. data center market and Europe, where hyperscale segments are witnessing significant growth.

In this competitive market, companies like Seagate Technology Holdings, Phison Electronics Corporation, and NTT Communications Corporation play pivotal roles, offering diverse components and services tailored to different enterprise sizes and end-users. Insights into these components, types, enterprise sizes, and end-users provide valuable guidance for stakeholders navigating the complexities of the data center market.

As the market continues to evolve, seizing opportunities presented by emerging technologies while addressing challenges such as energy consumption concerns will be crucial for sustaining growth and innovation in the data center industry.

The Data Center Market exhibits diverse segments. Among these, the hyperscale segment stands out for its massive infrastructure, while colocation services cater to varied needs. Each component plays a crucial role in delivering a comprehensive solution for data management and storage.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

