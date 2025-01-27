Data Center Market to Grow by USD 535.6 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Multi-Cloud Adoption and Network Upgrades, Report on AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 535.6 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades is driving market growth, with a trend towards implementation of AI in data centers. However, cybersecurity issues poses a challenge. Key market players include 365 Data Centers, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KDDI Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Market 2025-2029

Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 535.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, India, France, Italy, and Brazil Key companies profiled 365 Data Centers, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KDDI Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Driver

Data Centers are at the heart of the digital economy, powering businesses, individuals, and the Internet. Trends like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, and Cloud Computing are driving the need for advanced IT infrastructure. The Department of Energy pushes for Green Data Centers, while Enterprise Engineering Solutions and Software Testing Help ensure optimal performance. Customers demand cost savings, scalability, and flexibility for real-time data processing. Macroeconomic factors, digitalization, and business leaders are embracing Cloud Technology to store and analyze data for applications like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and e-commerce. Decentralized Data Centers address local special circumstances and data sovereignty regulations. B2B enterprises focus on hardware-related expenses, while National Statistical Offices track the level of digitization. The exponential trend smoothes the S-curve function of data center systems, balancing exchange rates and competition in the market. Data security, backups, and Internet bandwidth are crucial concerns for end-users. Managed hosting, colocation, and big data analytics are essential services for businesses, with public cloud, specialized regions, and hyper-scale platforms leading the way. IoT, mobile data use, and internet usage continue to increase, driving the need for cloud data storage and data center workloads.

Data centers are enhancing energy efficiency through the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI technology enables faster decision-making and optimization of server, power, and cooling systems. Data center service providers use AI in automation software to streamline operations, minimize human intervention, and promote energy-efficient cooling. Supervised control over mechanical cooling is facilitated by AI, allowing for effective power usage and improved performance. By implementing AI, data centers aim to reduce downtime, minimize errors, and boost overall efficiency.

Market Challenges

• Data Centers face numerous challenges in today's digital world. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning require massive computing power, driving the need for advanced IT infrastructure. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing increase data volumes, demanding scalability and flexibility. Green Data Centers address energy efficiency concerns, while Department of Energy grants aid in research. Enterprise Engineering Solutions and Software Testing Help ensure system reliability. Customers seek cost savings, real-time data processing, and local special circumstances considerations. Digitalization and businesses' growing reliance on data necessitate decentralized Data Centers. Data sovereignty regulations and macroeconomic factors impact the digital economy and internet penetration. B2B enterprises grapple with hardware-related expenses and data center workloads. National statistical offices require high levels of digitization for accurate data analysis. Exponential trend smoothing and S-curve functions help predict growth. Exchange rates and business leaders' decisions influence cloud technology adoption. Data security, backups, and internet bandwidth are crucial concerns. Managed hosting, colocation, and public cloud offerings cater to various needs. Hyper scale platforms and colocation data centers like Amazon Web Services address big data and IoT demands. Autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and mobile data use further increase the importance of Data Centers. Challenges include application performance, storage requirements, and data security. Online retail and e-commerce rely on data center systems for personalized data storing and analyzing. Data center systems must ensure speed, reliability, and data security to meet end-users' expectations. In conclusion, Data Centers face a myriad of challenges, from technological advancements to regulatory requirements and customer expectations. Adapting to these challenges is crucial for businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital age.

• Enterprises rely heavily on data for generating revenue and making informed business decisions. However, the security of this valuable asset is a significant concern. With the increasing adoption of cloud services and IoT solutions, the risk of cyberattacks is escalating. Cybercriminals can exploit IT security vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to enterprise servers, potentially compromising sensitive data such as customer information. Such attacks can lead to financial losses and even the closure of small businesses. It's crucial for enterprises to prioritize IT security to protect their data and maintain business continuity.

Segment Overview

This data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 IT infrastructure

1.2 Power management

1.3 Mechanical construction

1.4 General construction

1.5 Security solutions End-user 2.1 BFSI

2.2 Energy

2.3 IT

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 IT infrastructure- The data center IT infrastructure market consists of server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data centers (SDDC), network infrastructure, converged infrastructure, backup and recovery software, automation software, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions. Enterprises and data center service providers are shifting their investments from capital expenditure (CAPEX) to operational expenditure (OPEX) models to optimize server infrastructure usage and reduce costs. This trend is driving the demand for consolidation, virtualization, and containerization of computing needs. The server infrastructure segment includes rack servers, blade servers, tower servers, microservers, and Open Compute Project (OCP) servers. Rack servers are the most widely used data center servers due to their suitability for enterprises with fixed business requirements. The storage infrastructure segment includes direct-attached storage (DAS), network-attached storage (NAS), and storage area network (SAN). The exponential growth in data generated and transferred necessitates the demand for data storage infrastructure. The adoption of software-defined data centers (SDDCs) is increasing due to their cost savings, improved efficiency, control, and flexibility. SDDCs consist of software-defined computing (SDC), software-defined network (SDN), and software-defined storage (SDS). Network infrastructure includes devices such as Ethernet switches, routers, application delivery controllers (ADCs), Web optimizers (WOPTs), and SD-WAN appliances. Converged infrastructure is a data center management technique that combines multiple IT components into a single integrated computing package. Data center automation software enables the workflow management of a data center and automates servers, networks, storage, and other data center management tasks. Data center backup and recovery software ensures business continuity by enabling periodic backup and instantaneous recovery of data. DCIM solutions facilitate the administration of a data center with an overall integrated view for asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling, and network management. The increasing investments in data centers and the focus on improving operational efficiency are driving the growth of the global data center market.

Research Analysis

The Data Center market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for IT infrastructure to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the digitalization of businesses and individual lives. Cloud computing and edge computing are driving this trend, allowing for cost savings, scalability, and flexibility. Real-time data processing is essential for online retail and e-commerce businesses, making data centers a crucial component of their operations. Data center systems enable businesses to store, analyze, and manage their data center workloads efficiently. The loss of data can result in significant financial and reputational damage, making data center security a top priority. Cloud technology is revolutionizing the data center landscape, providing faster access to personalized data for businesses and individuals alike.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, IoT devices, and Cloud computing. Green Data Centers are becoming increasingly popular as businesses and individuals prioritize cost savings, scalability, and flexibility. The Digitalization of industries and economies is driving the demand for real-time data processing and reducing latency. Decentralized Data Centers are gaining traction in response to local special circumstances, data sovereignty regulations, and macroeconomic factors. The market is also influenced by the level of digitization, business leaders' decisions, and competition in cloud technology. Hardware-related expenses, data security, and backups are key concerns for end-users. The market includes various data center systems, such as managed hosting, colocation, and public cloud, catering to the needs of B2B enterprises, online retail, e-commerce, and intelligent buildings. Big data and data analytics are essential for application performance and storage requirements. Mobile data use and internet usage continue to increase, leading to a growing demand for cloud data storage. The market is expected to follow an S-curve function with exponential trend smoothing, influenced by exchange rates and the growth of hyper-scale platforms.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

IT Infrastructure



Power Management



Mechanical Construction



General Construction



Security Solutions

End-user

BFSI



Energy



IT



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

