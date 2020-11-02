Data Center Networking Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 34,102.19 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Data Center Networking Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Computers & Electronics Category. The report contains segmentation by Component Type (Hardware, Services, Software), and by End User (Education, Government, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Telecommunications) it also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025.

The Global Data Center Networking Market size is expected to grow from USD 16,386.49 Million in 2019 to USD 34,102.19 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.99%.

Major factors driving data center networking market size are the growing amount of unstructured data across industries, growing cloud computing adoption, and innovative operating models for data centers.

TRENDS INFLUENCING DATA CENTER NETWORKING MARKET SIZE

Large companies seek to spread their workload through different cloud platforms. This has sparked the need for data center technology decentralization and disaggregation. The demand for tailored networking solutions to simplify cloud computing operations is increasing, given that companies can implement various data center operating models according to their needs. This, in turn, is expected to data center networking market size during the forecast period.

The increasing need to maintain effective information storage and processing systems drives the growth of the data center networking market size. Data center networking solutions help to maximize the resources available and increase data center performance. These networking technologies will theoretically streamline network maintenance in the data center environment, reduce network downtime, and simplify troubleshooting mechanisms. These networking solutions also allow data center operators to take advantage of the latest technologies, such as machine learning and drive market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of Cloud computing and virtualization platforms drives the data center networking market size. Data center networking and cloud infrastructure companies are growing rapidly and are emerging as highly sought-after services in various industry verticals for diverse applications. However, the growing sophistication of data center designs is emerging as one of the important factors restricting market development.

DATA CENTER NETWORKING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America held the largest data center market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of several colocation facilities and data center service providers.

The Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market. It is anticipated that the growing demand for data centers that can protect and safeguard information will be the main factor driving the construction of new data centers in the region. Together with other Southeast Asian countries, emerging economies such as China and India are experiencing rapid adoption of on-demand, cloud-based, and high-speed internet services. These patterns, in turn, increased the growth of the data center market size in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region:

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East & Africa .

DATA CENTER NETWORKING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component Type

By End User

Education,

Government,

Healthcare,

Media and Entertainment,

Retail,

Telecommunications.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE DATA CENTER NETWORKING MARKET

Data center network providers focus on delivering the best-in-class dynamic network infrastructure that can help integrate applications and servers and virtualize their device resources, as well as enhance overall performance, connectivity, and energy usage, creating a more scalable and dynamic infrastructure for information technology (IT).

Some of the top companies in the data center networking market include:

Arista Networks, Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Dell,

Extreme,

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Microsoft.

The current technology approach for data center networking is based on open standards. It optimizes productivity and allows restructuring, which in turn enhances the scalability and durability of the network, simplifies operations, and streamlines management, and decreases the total cost of ownership ( TCO).

SOURCE Valuates Reports