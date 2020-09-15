Data Center PDU Market Size to Reach Revenues of $2.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center PDU market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. In 2019, the data center market witnessed over 450 new data center and expansion projects.

2. The busway systems contributed to around 38% market share in the power distribution unit segments of the data center.

3. In 2019, monitored and metered PDUs contributed to the majority of revenue, where switched and managed PDU contributed to over 30% by 2025.

4. In 2019, North America dominated around 45% market share, followed by APAC with around 24% share.

5. In 2019, intelligent Rack PDU solutions with power density of over 5 kW gained increased traction in the market, which will increase to around 10 kW by 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, rack PDU, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 29 other vendors

Data Center PDU Market – Segmentation

The increase in hyperscale facilities development in North America, APAC, Western Europe and Nordic countries is boosting the demand for the rack PDU market. Developing regions such as Latin America and Middle Eastern countries will witness an increase in the development of hyperscale facilities during the forecast period, which will increase the market for rack PDUs.

Basic PDUs are among the common rack PDU device used in a traditional data center environment. In 2019, the use of existed among smaller facilities with less rack capacity and supplied with the power of less than 500 kW. The use of basic systems accounted for over 6% of the market investment.

Although colocation is gaining increased traction among enterprise facilities owing to the higher CAPEX involved in the construction of data centers, there are several organizations that are adopting prefabricated solutions for on-premise data center deployments.

Data Center PDU Market by Product

Busway Systems

Rack

Floor

Data Center PDU Market by Rack PDU

Basic

Metered

Monitored

Switched & Managed

Data Center PDU Market by End-users

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

With the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, IoT, and cloud computing across different industries, the demand for colocation and managed services is increasing globally. Colocation, managed services, interconnection, and cloud connectivity solutions are offered by data center service providers. Companies are relocating their resources to places where there is a need; hence, building their own data center to maintain operations is an expensive solution. Colocating aids in data center operations through reduced costs. The demand for colocation services, therefore, increases the investments in data centers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in Hyperscale Data Center Contribution

Power Outages Mandate 2N Redundant Rack PDU Design

Growing Rack Power Density in Data Centers

Rising Demand for Edge Data Centers

Data Center PDU Market – Geography

North America is among the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. Organizations in this region are currently involved in building high- performance computing data centers to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. The growth of the digital economy in the US is around 10% YOY. This continuous growth has increased the demand for data centers in the region in various business verticals. The North American market witnessed new developments and expansion of over 150 data center facilities.

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Others

Nordics

Denmark



Finland & Iceland

&

Sweden



Norway

Central Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Countries

Africa

South Africa



Morocco



Other Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

& ,

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



Indonesia



Other Countries

Prominent Key Vendors

EAE

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

ABB

Anord Mardix

ATEN

Austin Hughes

BellWin Information Co. Ltd.

Black Box Network Services

Canovate Group

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Conteg

Crenlo (Emcor)

Cyber Power Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Group

DigiPower

Elcom International

Enlogic (CIS Global)

Fujitsu

Leviton

Panduit

Powertek

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Retex

Schleifenbauer

Siemon Company

Socomec Group

Toshiba Corporation

Tripp Lite

