Data Center Rack Market size to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing investments in data centers boosts the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,628.53 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Companies : 15+, Including, Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Type (Server rack and Network rack), Product Specification (medium, large, and small), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others.

The rising investment in data centers drives market growth. There is an increase in the number of data centers across enterprises as several companies either construct their own data centers or rent space to house these data centers. due to the exponential growth of data. Additioanlly, the increasing demand for cloud computing is fuelling the need for r data centers, leading to an increase in new data construction. Furthermore, several companies are investing in data centers to manage the significant amount of data across their enterprises. For instance, NAV1A is a data center which is launched by NTT Ltd which is located in the vicinity of its new hyperscale data center. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Consolidation of data centers is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. Several enterprises are increasingly adopting the consolidation approaches of data centers in order to lower costs. The main advantage of the consolidation of data centers includes significant cost savings, reduction in power consumption, improved security as well as an increase in efficiency. For instance, the federal government in the US is increasingly focusing on consolidating data centers to minimize operating expenses and shift investments toward a more efficient computing platform. As a result, it will fuel the adoption of data racks in order to process business data and edge computing purposes in remote locations and branch offices. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

A rise in demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions impedes market growth during the forecast period. Many server infrastructure market players are offering integrated systems, including converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions. These solutions are essentially a combination of servers, storage, networking, and virtualization resources in a single hardware appliance. Therefore, the increasing adoption of software-defined data centers (SDDCs) fuels the use of hyper-converged infrastructure to improve application performance in data center environments. Many prominent market players such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo have collaborated with enterprises like Nutanix and Simplivity to provide hyper-converged infrastructure software solutions. Thus this demand for these solutions can hinder market growth.

The data center rack market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center rack market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the data center rack market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center rack market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center rack market companies

Data Center Rack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,628.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product Specification

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

