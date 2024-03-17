Data center rack market size to grow by USD 1628.53 million, Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc. and more among the key companies in the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market size is forecast to increase by USD 1628.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.25%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing investments in data centers, the growth of Big Data analytics, and emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Rack Market

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,628.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

The market is segmented by type (server rack and network rack), product specification (medium, large, and small), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Server rack and Network rack)

The growing need from businesses for servers and storage equipment to support important trends like Big Data analytics is one of the main factors driving the server rack market segment's growth. To support extremely rapid processing rates and large amounts of data efficiently, there is an increasing demand for the development of highly efficient server systems. This would increase investments in Big Data analytics. As a result, there would be a greater need for servers and storage devices. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud-based services is another significant element driving the expansion of the server rack market. Due to the growing popularity of the cloud model, the number of server units installed has increased significantly which will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Analyst Review

The global data center rack market is witnessing significant growth driven by the ever-increasing capacity demand for data storage. As businesses embrace digital transformation and integrate emerging technologies such as AI and ML, autonomous vehicles, and drones, the need for robust data center rack technologies becomes paramount.

High-performance data center rack solutions serve as the framework for housing critical data center computing equipment including rack-mounted servers and blade servers. These racks accommodate various components such as networking equipment, telecommunication equipment, and cooling systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Power management is crucial to mitigate risks associated with UPS battery failures and to maintain uninterrupted operations.

With diverse form factors catering to different rack types and data center sizes, including cabinets/enclosed racks for large data centers and compact options for small and mid-sized data centers, data center rack service providers offer tailored solutions to meet specific storage volume requirements and security requirements.

Data center cooling is essential for maintaining optimal temperatures and airflow to prevent overheating and ensure the efficient circulation of air within the facility. Additionally, physical security breaches pose a significant threat, necessitating stringent security measures and remote control capabilities for monitoring and management.

The proliferation of virtualization technology has led to the rise of virtualized data centers and server infrastructures, reducing hardware dependencies and enhancing scalability. Networking servers play a pivotal role in facilitating seamless data traffic and delivering real-time information across organizations.

Local data center operators leverage advancements in data security and network infrastructure to address evolving customer needs while remaining competitive in a dynamic market landscape. Furthermore, factors such as oil price reduction impact operational costs, prompting operators to optimize energy efficiency and explore sustainable practices.

In conclusion, as the reliance on data continues to grow, the data center rack market evolves to accommodate changing demands, offering scalable solutions that balance performance, security, and efficiency in an increasingly interconnected world.

Download the Sample Report

Market Overview

In the rapidly evolving landscape of data centers, the global data center rack market is witnessing remarkable growth. Companies are increasingly investing in cutting-edge data center rack technologies to meet the soaring capacity demand for data storage. Service providers are offering comprehensive data center rack solutions to accommodate high-performance data center computing equipment, networking, and telecommunication gear. A robust framework supports these racks, ensuring seamless operations. Moreover, with the rising need for efficiency, advanced cooling systems are integrated into these solutions. As demand surges, the industry continues to innovate, ensuring that components are optimized for maximum performance and reliability.

Download the Sample Report

Related Reports:

Coding and Marking Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The coding and marking equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,352.38 million.

Motors and Drives Services Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The motors and drives services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,500.27 million.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Product Specification Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio