Data Center Rack PDU Market, 38% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center rack pdu market size is estimated to grow by USD 833.46 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.35% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%.

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample reportTo understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2023-2027

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global data center rack pdu market

Geographic Landscape:

The Data Center Rack PDU market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for digital traffic and cloud-based services. With the rise of remote access and monitoring capabilities, cooling systems are becoming essential for agile data centers. Google's USD600 million investment in a new data center in Quebec is a testament to the growing need for IT infrastructure to support cloud computing, digitalization, and data-driven applications. Intelligent PDUs with alarm thresholds are crucial for optimizing power distribution and ensuring the optimal operation of servers, network switches, and other electronic devices. Energy efficiency and cost savings are key considerations, as data centers consume vast amounts of power. Edge data centers, mobile data traffic, and IoT platforms require smart PDUs to manage power consumption and input load monitoring. In the server room, fiber optic lines and copper wires provide the high-speed networks necessary for financial services, healthcare, and other IT services. Ultimately, the Data Center Rack PDU market plays a vital role in ensuring the efficient and cost-effective distribution of power to hardware, enabling the optimal operation of data centers and online communication services.

Research Analysis

The Data Center Rack PDUs (Power Distribution Units) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for Agile Data Centers and Cloud Computing in the digitalization era. These intelligent PDUs offer remote access, monitoring capabilities, and optimal power distribution for electronic devices such as servers and network switches in server rooms. Cooling systems are essential for maintaining the optimal operation of data centers, and PDUs with integrated cooling functionality are becoming increasingly popular. Additionally, the rise of Edge Data Centers and mobile data traffic necessitates the use of Smart PDUs with alarm thresholds to ensure efficient power consumption and prevent electrical device failures. The financial services, healthcare, and IT services industries, in particular, rely heavily on high-speed networks and depend on reliable power distribution to ensure the optimal operation of their digital infrastructure. IoT platforms are also driving the demand for advanced PDUs with power management features to support the increasing number of connected devices.

Market Drivers

The Data Center Rack PDUs market plays a crucial role in power distribution for servers and electronic devices in IT infrastructure. With the surge in data generation from industries such as financial services, healthcare, and high-speed networks, the demand for optimal power operation in data centers continues to grow. Distributed IT architecture, input load monitoring, and real-time power consumption monitoring are essential features for energy efficiency and cost savings. CyberPower Systems and other leading providers cater to various applications, including industrial use, household, and commercial development. Fiber optic lines and copper wires facilitate high-bandwidth connectivity, while application dominance and cloud-based services drive the need for agile data centers and remote access capabilities. Cooling systems ensure optimal operation, and real-time monitoring and remote management enhance the overall efficiency of data centers in the digitalization era. Cloud computing and digital traffic necessitate energy-efficient, cost-effective, and secure power distribution solutions. As data centers become increasingly essential for industries like finance, healthcare, and high-speed networks, the demand for advanced power distribution units continues to grow.

Market Overview

The Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market encompasses the supply and demand for PDUs used in data centers for distributing power to IT equipment. These devices are crucial components of data center infrastructure, providing power connection points and monitoring capabilities. The market for Data Center Rack PDUs is driven by the increasing demand for digital services and the need for reliable and efficient power distribution in data centers. Companies offering PDUs with advanced features such as remote monitoring, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness are gaining traction in the market. The market is also witnessing the adoption of cloud cooling systems and the integration of PDUs with other data center infrastructure like Bypass PDUs and Container PDUs. The Data Center Rack PDU market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing number of data centers and the rising demand for power density and energy efficiency.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio