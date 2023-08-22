Data Center Rack PDU Market to grow by USD 833.46 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing preference for intelligent rack PDUs boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack PDU market is expected to grow by USD 833.46 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2022 to 2027. The growing interest in green data centers is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. There is a high cost of electricity associated with the use of data centers as they consume a significant amount of electricity which is generated from fossil fuels. As a result, it will lead to an increase in the overall operational cost of data centers as well as pollution caused by these data centers can lead to environmental hazards. Thus, there is an increasing focus on the adoption of eco-friendly and renewable sources of energy to power the data centers. Carbon emissions and high-power consumption are some of the key concerns for data center operations across the world. Hence, there is an increase in the adoption of green data centers which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period. View new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2023-2027

Key Drivers

The rising preference for intelligent rack PDUs drives the market growth during the forecast period. One of the crucial components of the data center systems is the power management system. Data centers are highly dependent on power management systems as they need to perform continuously without any blackouts. Thus there is an increasing investment by data center service providers in the integration of a highly efficient power management system. Furthermore, there is an increase in demand for data servers, and several data center operators are frequently tracking the power across the entire power chain, such as rack PDUs. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Rising power consumption in racks is one of the major challenges impeding market growth during the forecast period.

Data Center Rack PDU Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., DigiPower Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Panduit Corp., Schleifenbauer Products BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increasing investments in data center construction will offer immense growth opportunities, Increased power consumption in racks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market players should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Company Offerings

Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers data center rack PDUs such as Cisco RP Series PDUs.

The company offers data center rack PDUs such as Cisco RP Series PDUs. Cyber Power Systems Inc: The company offers basic PDUs such as CPS1215RM and metered PDUs such as PDU15M2F12R.

The company offers basic PDUs such as CPS1215RM and metered PDUs such as PDU15M2F12R. Delta Electronics Inc: The company offers Dell-managed rack power distribution units.

Data Center Rack PDU Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center rack PDU market report covers the following areas:

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Data Center Rack PDU Market 2023-2027: Segmentation



Data Center Rack PDU Market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-intelligent Rack PDU



Intelligent Rack PDU

Type

Colocation



Hosting

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the non-intelligent rack PDU segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for the non-intelligent rack PDU segment due to its numerous benefits such as space-saving and cost-effectiveness in power delivery to the rack equipment. Additionally, there is an increasing adoption of cloud computing by SMEs which is fuelling the demand for this segment. However, the market share of the non-intelligent rack PDU segment is lowered than the intelligent PDU due to several disadvantages. The main disadvantage of this segment is that they will not offer remote access and monitoring. On the other hand, the rising adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs leads to an increase in colocation facilities which will fuel the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the impact of different segments on the market growth, Request a Sample PDF Report

Data Center Rack PDU Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center rack PDU market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center rack PDU market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center rack PDU market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information oncompanies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center rack PDU market players.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 58.94 billion. This hyper-converged infrastructure market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), end-user (financial services, healthcare, education, government, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth is the increasing demand for data protection.

The video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,936.48 million. This video surveillance as a service market report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (hosted, managed, and hybrid), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving video surveillance as a service market growth is the rise in urbanization and infrastructure development.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 833.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., DigiPower Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Panduit Corp., Schleifenbauer Products BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio