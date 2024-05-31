USA News Group Commentary Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – With the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution fully underway, the importance and security of the data centers that power the new technology is surging. The role and preservation of these data centers is generating multiple calls for them and their power sources to be recognized as a matter of national security. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt went so far as to predict that AI data centers will one day be "on military bases surrounded by machine guns," as stated in an interview with Noema Magazine. According to analysts at Dell'Oro Group, data center spending is forecast to grow at an astounding 18% CAGR over the next 5 years. Behind the scenes, tech companies are working tirelessly to provide new developments that will make this transition go smoother, including from Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX), Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), and Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW).

At the forefront of generative AI innovation, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has been perfecting its flagship product, Avant AITM. The cutting-edge AI system is praised for its machine and deep learning capabilities, making it suitable for a wide range of industries and applications. To explore future possibilities for its AI data center cloud infrastructure, Avant recently engaged Wired4Tech, a highly regarded AI infrastructure consulting firm.

"We are excited to engage Wired4Tech to benchmark the performance of an innovative, next-generation AI server," said William Hisey, CEO of Avant Technologies. "By conducting rigorous benchmark testing of this promising server technology, we expect to validate its expected performance and cost-saving benefits."

As part of the new agreement, Wired4Tech will carry out detailed performance benchmarking for Avant. This will include evaluating key metrics such as response time, throughput, CPU and memory usage, disk I/O, network latency, and error rates. A special focus will be placed on response time, analyzing how quickly the server responds to different actions to provide insights into its overall responsiveness.

Avant considers these metrics to be critical for evaluating the server's ability to handle complex AI tasks both effectively and dependably. Furthermore, Wired4Tech will examine the server's power usage and identify possible cost-saving opportunities.

Prior to this update, Avant Technologies revealed a bold initiative to create groundbreaking, proprietary AI software aimed at improving its next-generation data centers. Additionally, the company intends to implement AI-driven Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) throughout its data center operations. The AvantAI™ platform has also been upgraded to feature intelligent, proactive monitoring and management capabilities for data centers.

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently announced the availability of Dell PowerStore on its Equinix Metal, a new, enterprise-grade Storage as a Service (STaaS) solution. The new availability enables enterprises to unlock multicloud strategies with enhanced performance, security and control, by marrying Equinix's cloud adjacency and Dell's leading storage solutions.

"Businesses need storage solutions that allow them to be more agile and get the most out of their hybrid multicloud architectures," said Merrie Williamson, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer at Equinix. "By combining the powerful capabilities of Dell PowerStore with Equinix's global platform, we are giving them the low-latency, high-performance connectivity they require without sacrificing on security or breaking their budget."

The Dell PowerStore on Equinix Metal service offers businesses an easy way to manage and deploy their storage, computing, and networking needs worldwide. This service helps reduce the complexity and costs of running IT operations. It's a dedicated storage solution designed for environments close to the cloud, giving customers quick, secure, and scalable access to public cloud providers through Equinix's numerous data centers. This means businesses can efficiently connect to the cloud and manage their infrastructure with less hassle.

Ahead of this year's Datacloud Global Congress 2024 where its CEO Giordano Albertazzi is set to join a keynote panel, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) launched its new AI hub, featuring the industry's first AI reference design portfolio for critical digital infrastructure.

The new Vertiv AI Hub offers a variety of helpful resources like white papers, industry research, and tools. It also includes information on power and cooling solutions for both new and existing facilities. Their new design library showcases flexible cooling and power systems that can handle both current and future computer chip needs, supporting anywhere from 10 to 140 kilowatts per rack.

"We are committed to providing deep knowledge, the broadest portfolio, and expert guidance to enable our customers to be among the first to deploy energy-efficient AI power and cooling infrastructure for current and future deployments," said Albertazzi. "Our close partnerships with leading chipmakers and innovative data center operators make us uniquely qualified to help our customers and partners on their AI journey."

Known for being a top company in storing paper documents and backup tapes, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is expanding its data center network by opening a new data center in Toronto, Canada. The new facility is designed to support growth in its online backup services, Connected Backup and LiveVault, which provide automated backups for desktop PCs and specializes in server backups, respectively.

"In addition to opening the data center in Canada, Iron Mountain Digital is actively broadening its global data center presence and in the process of opening a series of data centers outside of the U.S. and Canada, to better support our customers wherever they do business," said John Clancy, president of Iron Mountain Digital, the technology arm of Iron Mountain. "We've had a growing demand from our customers worldwide for data protection solutions and services."

AI Data Cloud company Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) recently released its financial results for Q1 2025, which included a 33% year-over-year growth in revenue, and a net revenue retention rate of 128%. The growth numbers came shortly ahead of Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy's scheduled fireside chat at the company's 6th annual Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 alongside NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

"We finished our first quarter with strong performance across many of our key metrics," said Ramaswamy in the Q1 2025 financials report. "Product revenue was up 34% year-over-year at nearly $790 million, while remaining performance obligations were $5.0 billion, up 46% year-over-year. Our core business is very strong. Our AI products, now generally available, are generating strong customer interest."

As of the financial results release, Snowflake has 485 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million, and 709 Forbes Global 2000 customers. Snowflake also announced its intent to acquire certain technology assets and hire key employees from TruEra, an AI observability platform. TruEra provides capabilities to evaluate and monitor large language model (LLM) applications and machine learning models in production.

