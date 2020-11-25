Data Center Switch Market Size USD 12200 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 5.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Switch Market is Segmented by type (Core Switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches), by application (Enterprises, Telecommunications Industry, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers). It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global Data Center Switch market size is projected to reach USD 12200 Million by 2026, from USD 11490 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of data center switch market size are, increasing need for connectivity requirements between large numbers of servers over different tiers, simplified data center management and automation, high demand for cloud services, and a surge in internet multimedia content and web applications.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DATA CENTER SWITCH MARKET SIZE

The growth of the global data centre switch market size is expected to be significantly influenced by factors such as advancement in edge computing, cloud computing, government regulations on data centre localization, huge operating costs for data centres, and advancement in smart computing devices.

With growing demand for data, the need for data centres is increasing, as major cloud providers are concentrating on the commissioning of multiple data centre projects with substantial investments. Increased demand for cloud and data traffic moving from and inside data centres is expected to fuel the data center switch market size during the forecast period.

Surge in edge computing is expected to increase the data center switch market size. Edge computing has emerged as an efficient method for storing and accessing information that needs quicker response times. Edge data centres have stringent specifications for power, space, and cooling. In addition, the edge data center racks have fewer servers, but with minimum latency, high performance needs to be delivered. Therefore, edge data centres must also be fitted with specialised technologies for switching.

A rise in IoT & cloud computing adoption is expected to push the integration of chips into data centre servers, which is expected to fuel the global data centre switch market size.

DATA CENTER SWITCH MARKET SHARE

North America is expected to hold the largest data center market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increasing IT capacity requirements and rising adoption of new data center technologies in the region. As a large number of companies are likely to opt for cloud services to save their upfront expense of building fresh data centres for business continuity, the US market is expected to experience greater traction. The US is also home to multinational providers of cloud computing and service providers for data centre infrastructure, such as Amazon Web Services (US and Microsoft (US). In addition, the leading data centre switching companies that produce more than half of the revenue are located in the US.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

DATA CENTER SWITCH MARKET SEGMENTATION

Data Center Switch Breakdown Data by Type

Core Switches

Distribution Switches

Access Switches.

Data Center Switch Breakdown Data by Application

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE DATA CENTER SWITCH MARKET

The global data centre switch market has a high potential for the semiconductor industry. The business scenario is marked by an increase in demand for data centre switches, especially in developing regions such as China, India and others. Companies in this field have implemented numerous creative approaches to provide consumers with sophisticated and innovative product offerings.

Some of the top companies in the data center switch market are,

Cisco

Huawei

HPE

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks

NEC

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fortinet

ZTE

D-Link

Silicom

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Dell

