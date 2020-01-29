Data Center Switch Ports Shipments to Surpass 60 Million by 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Ethernet Switch Data Center port shipments are forecast to surpass 60 million by 2024. More than 50 percent of the port shipments will operate at 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps.

"800 Gbps, 400 Gbps, as well as new waves of 100 Gbps will be enabled by faster SerDes technologies and higher speed optics," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Optics will continue to play a vital role in the data center switch market. The availability of high volume, low-cost optics is crucial in driving any speed transition. Additionally, as network speed increases beyond 800 Gbps, pluggable optics will hit density and power issues. Hence it will become imminent for the industry to adopt alternative options such as Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). We expect such transition to bring major disruptions to the supply chain as it requires new business and serviceability models," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Data Center 5-Year Forecast Report:

Demand for 400 Gbps from the broader market is expected to ramp by end 2020 and in early 2021.

400 Gbps and higher speeds are predicted to account for more than 25 percent of port shipments by 2024.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Five Year Forecast Report provides a comprehensive overview of market trends and include tables covering manufacturers' revenue, port shipments, and average selling price forecasts for various technologies: Modular and Fixed by Port Speed; Fixed Managed and Unmanaged by Port Speed. We forecast the following port speeds: 1000 Mbps; 10 Gbps; 25 Gbps; 40 Gbps; 50 Gbps; 100 Gbps; 200 Gbps; 400 Gbps. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

