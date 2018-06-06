Data Center Switching Market Recorded Strongest Revenue Growth in Over Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

"Data Center switching market grew 16% year-over-year in the first quarter of the year," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "This strength was broad-based across both the Cloud and Enterprise segments. Capital spending by hyperscale customers such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook as well as smaller tier 2 and 3 cloud service providers was really strong in 1Q18, contributing to the strong growth in Switching and 100 Gigabit ports. In addition, we saw a recovery in IT spending from large enterprises that also had a high appetite for 25 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 1Q18 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

100 Gigabit Ethernet Switch ports contributed more than 30% of total revenue

Arista's revenue outside of the U.S. has more than doubled year-over-year for a third consecutive quarter

In line with our expectations, Cisco's data center switching sales saw some signs of recovery in China

