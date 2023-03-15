Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2022: Dawn of Big Data Analytics Drives Demand for Data Centers & Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center UPS Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide data center UPS market was valued at US$ 4.22 Bn in the base year 2020 and expected to expand with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in the number of business enterprises due to proliferation of data related services and consequent requirement to control and manage their voluminous data has led to rise in demand for data centers worldwide.

With the advent of computing technologies and integration of Big Data analytics across business operations, demand for efficient processing and distribution of voluminous data is on rise, leading to a steep rise in popularity of data centers and related power infrastructure such as UPS systems.

For instance, in 2020, the total number of data centers worldwide increased from 8.55 Mn in 2015 to 8.6 Mn in 2020, driving new UPS system installations.



Double Conversion/On-line UPS Systems to Dominate & Register Strong Growth



Double conversion/On-line UPS systems were the most preferred variants used in data centres across the globe. The value contribution from on-line UPS systems stood at over 50% in the base year 2021. Demand for on-line UPS systems across data centres can be largely credited to their ability to offer an electrical firewall between the electronic equipment and incoming utility power.

Thus, these systems are ideal in environments where electrical isolation is essential for equipment sensitive to power fluctuations and where power outages are recurrent. The trend shall prolong as on-line UPS systems continue to witness steady growth in demand during the forecast period.



North America to Dominate; Asia Pacific to Register Strong Growth



North America represented the largest data center UPS market worldwide followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively in 2021. The value contribution from North America stood at around 38% in the same year. The U.S. is domicile to a huge IT industry and with launch of new server farms by technology giants including Google, Amazon, and Alibaba, the number of data centers, especially hyper-scale data centers and related infrastructure demand has increased over the years.

On the contrary, demand for new UPS installations in the U.S. may get affected due to governments plan to consolidate data centers in the country. Asian countries offer lucrative investment and growth opportunities for participants across the ecosystem on the back of perpetually growing local data consumption.

The data consumption in Asia Pacific is estimated to increase by 30% - 50% per annum between 2019 and 2020. Such unprecedented growth in data consumption and consequent storage will be influenced by evolving digital habits of consumers and government initiatives to upgrade country's digital ecosystem (ex- smart cities). This, in turn, is presumed to drive demand for data centers and related power infrastructure in the region.



BFSI End-use Segment to Register Maximum Growth throughout the Forecast Period



In 2021, IT & Telecom represented the largest value contributing end-use segment in the global data center UPS market. Data centers form critical part of IT strategies adopted by tech giants including Microsoft, Google, and Oracle among others. Digitalization and advancements in cloud computing solutions is a major trend driving the overall data center industry and subsequently demand for power infrastructure. Increased adoption of cloud-based services and big data analytics by IT and telecommunication companies is driving demand for data centers and related power infrastructure.

On the flip side, BFSI segment is forecast to register superior growth during the forecast period with financial organizations embracing digitalization and replacing conventional data handling techniques with advanced digital technologies. Consequently, demand for safe storage and efficient data processing & distribution at financial establishments is on a rise and estimated to register strong growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Market Segmentation

Technology

Dual Conversion/On-line

Standby

Line-interactive

Others

End-use Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Entertainment & Media

Others (Education, Retail, etc.)

Form Factor

Centralized UPS

Distributed UPS

Others (Hybrid/Modular UPS, etc.)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Data Center UPS market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Data Center UPS market?

Which is the largest regional market for Data Center UPS market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Data Center UPS market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Data Center UPS market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Data Center UPS Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Data Center UPS Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Data Center UPS Market: By End-use Vertical, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Data Center UPS Market: By Form Factor, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Data Center UPS Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Data Center UPS Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Data Center UPS Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Data Center UPS Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Data Center UPS Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric S.A.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Fuji Electric

Tripp Lite

Legrand S.A.

Riello

Mitsubishi Electric

General Electric Company

Vertiv

Ametek Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Controlled Power Company

Emerson Network Power

IntelliPower

Belkin International

and Toshiba Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojrn4s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets