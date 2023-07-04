Data Center UPS Market size to grow by USD 4,991.08 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of modular UPS systems is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center UPS market is set to grow by USD 4,991.08 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The major factor notably driving the Data Center Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market growth is the increased adoption of modular UPS systems. Due to the increasing concerns about power fluctuations and outages, there is increasing adoption of modular UPS systems along with data racks which might support one or more racks depending on the IT load of the rack. The significant advantage of a modular UPS system includes the ability to increase capacity as and when required (assuming an initial right sizing) as well as diminished maintenance cost. However, the major advantage of a modular UPS system is that they cost lesser, and additional modules can be installed based on the capacity needs. Therefore, such factors are expected to fuel the data center UPS market during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center UPS Market

The data center UPS market covers the following areas:

Data Center UPS Market Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The use of DC power distribution for data centers is the key factor shaping the Data Center Uninterrupted Power Supply Market growth. Generally, for long-term operations, AC power is the used power source in data centers as It is difficult for these facilities to operate on DC power without proven efficiency. However, the use of AC power is commoner in data centers; there is growing adoption of the use of DC power as it can lower OPEX by roughly 15%; the CAPEX involved in the installation of DC infrastructure is roughly 30% less than that of AC infrastructure. Therefore, there is an increasing shift towards DC power following technological advancement that would expand the efficiency of power systems used in data center environments. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the boost center UPS market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The major challenge hindering the Data Center UPS Market growth is the lack of technical expertise in developing countries. In most developing countries, there is significantly low awareness of data centers. Moreover, the data center operators in developing economies should be aware of the overall costs involved in managing data center infrastructures of Tier-4 standards as well. This leads to a substandard design that stems from the lack of technical expertise and can lead to human error. Therefore, this can lead to data center power outages due to improper cabling as well as inappropriate use and maintenance of the infrastructure, which can bring data center operations to a deadlock. Hence, these factors are expected to significantly impede the data center UPS market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Data Center UPS Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The data center UPS market analysis includes product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the use of lithium-ion UPS systems, the use of DC power distribution for data centers, growing adoption of DCIM and automation tools as one of the prime reasons driving the data center UPS market growth during the next few years.

The expansion of tier-2 to tier-3 data centers is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. This kind of data center is it consists of redundant capacity components and multiple distribution paths with one serving at a time, and without shutting down the operations on a planned basis, these components can be detached. Some of the key benefits of tier-3 data centers include redundant and dual-powered servers, storage, network links, and other IT components. Therefore, such applications are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will fuel the growth of the global data center UPS market during the forecast period

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Centiel Global

Cyber Power Systems Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Enconnex LLC

EverExceed Corp.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

HITEC Power Protection BV

Kohler Co.

Legrand SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

RPS Spa

Schneider Electric SE

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers data center UPS such as MV UPS, Relays and modular UPS.

The company offers data center UPS such as MV UPS, Relays and modular UPS. Centiel Global - The company offers data center UPS such as Premium Tower UPS, Modular UPS, and CumulusPower UPS.

The company offers data center UPS such as Premium Tower UPS, Modular UPS, and CumulusPower UPS. Cyber Power Systems Inc. - The company offers data center UPS such as RT33, Online S, and HSTP3S.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5.97 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), type (online or double conversion, line-interactive, and off-line or standby), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa). The rise in demand from the telecom industry is a major driving factor in the UPS market.

The UPS battery market for data center industry size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,973.9 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (tier 3 data center, tier 1 and 2 data center, and tier 4 data center), product (lead acid battery and lithium-ion battery), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is the key driver for the growth of the market.

Data Center UPS Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,991.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Centiel Global, Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enconnex LLC, EverExceed Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HITEC Power Protection BV, Kohler Co., Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., RPS Spa, Schneider Electric SE, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global data Center UPS market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global data center UPS market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Centralized UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Centralized UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Centralized UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Centralized UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Centralized UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Zone UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Zone UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Zone UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Zone UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Zone UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Rack-mount UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Rack-mount UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Rack-mount UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Rack-mount UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Rack-mount UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Tier 3 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Tier 3 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Tier 3 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Tier 3 data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Tier 3 data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Tier 1 and 2 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Tier 1 and 2 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Tier 1 and 2 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Tier 1 and 2 data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Tier 1 and 2 data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Tier 4 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Tier 4 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Tier 4 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Tier 4 data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Tier 4 data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Centiel Global

Exhibit 124: Centiel Global - Overview



Exhibit 125: Centiel Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Centiel Global - Key offerings

12.5 Cyber Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 127: Cyber Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cyber Power Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Cyber Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 130: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 134: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 137: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Enconnex LLC

Exhibit 139: Enconnex LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Enconnex LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Enconnex LLC - Key offerings

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 145: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Kohler Co.

Exhibit 147: Kohler Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kohler Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kohler Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Kohler Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Legrand SA

Exhibit 151: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Legrand SA - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 155: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 RPS Spa

Exhibit 160: RPS Spa - Overview



Exhibit 161: RPS Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: RPS Spa - Key offerings

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 163: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 164: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 166: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 168: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 171: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 175: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio