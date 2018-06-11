Data Center UPS Market Worth $5.67 Billion by 2020 | CAGR: 7.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Demand for UPS systems is witnessing considerable increase as a result of growing adoption of cloud servers. Manufacturers are more focused on developing systems with lower ownership cost, greater efficiency, and are also increasingly investing in developing reliable technology in order to fulfill surging demand for cloud computing.

Several organizations are prioritizing UPS installations to prevent losses occurring due to power outages, especially in developing and underdeveloped economies where there are frequent power outages. Utility power fluctuates widely enough to aid during malfunction of IT equipment.

As per the U.S. standards, the voltage can legally vary from 5.7% to 8.3% under absolute specifications, which translates to an input voltage that varies from 191 volts to 220 volts for utility services, which promise 208-phase voltage. Additionally, utility power is 99.9% reliable in the U.S., which may result in approximately nine hours of power interruptions every year.

In emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil, power outages are considered as a regular occurrence, which triggers the need for installations of data center UPS to safeguard the equipment.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The small data center segment is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, contributing to more than 55.0% of the overall revenue by 2020

Small data centers suffice requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Typical application areas of small data centers include server rooms, enterprise data centers, factory floors, industrial environments, localized and mid-tier data centers, and medical imaging.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period.

region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period. Some of the key players in the global data center UPS market are Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.; Schneider Electric; Power Innovations International, Inc.; General Electric; and Borri S.p.A.

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center UPS market report based on product and region:

Data Center UPS Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012-2020)

Small Data Center UPS

Medium Data Center UPS

Large Data Center UPS

Data Center UPS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012-2020)

North America U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

