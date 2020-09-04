Data Centre Markets in the Middle East, 2020 - Key Change in Cloud Services, with Public Revenues to Double

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Moving into the Future - Cloud and Data Centre Growth in the Middle East Region Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the growth in the Cloud and Data Centres in the six Gulf States of the Middle East including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The report builds on previous Data Centre research and for the first time, it also focuses on the recent emergence of cloud services in the Middle East Region, a key new trend driving Data Centre development and potentially wider economic development.

The report also provides forecasts for Cloud revenues, Data Centre revenues, Data Centre raised floor space, and Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) per annum over the 4 year period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.



The report is split into four (4) sections:

Section One includes electricity & power in the Middle East region, with power utility costs, overall power availability, renewable power availability, subsea fibre connectivity, domestic fibre connectivity and Dark Fibre connectivity in each country.

Section Two - includes the key Cloud and Data Centre services available in the six Gulf States including - Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Section Three - includes the following key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) Profiles and Profiles of key Data Centre Providers

Section Four - includes Forecasts for the Middle East Cloud and Data Centre segments with Cloud revenue forecasts, Data Centre revenue forecasts, Data Centre raised floor space forecasts & Data Centre Customer Power forecasts per annum over the 4 year period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025, and the Key Conclusions from the report.

Market Highlights



This new report provides a unique survey of the 70 Data Centre Facilities located in the GCC countries Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE that are offered by just under 30 Data Centre Providers. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the leaders in the number of data centre facilities followed by Bahrain.

From the survey, DCP calculates that the region has almost 130,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and over 200 MW of DCCP as of the end of 2020. The new build has been announced and DCP provides forecasts for Data Centre raised floor space to grow by 25 percent over the coming four years.

The report finds that pricing for the third-party Data Centre is broadly unchanged with providers offering competitive rates in order to attract new users. When though compared with other regions in Europe or North America, the Middle East Region Data Centre Pricing remains high, with a relatively narrow range of pricing but with a Middle East price premium. But the lack of alternative Data Centre Providers results in high average price levels.

The key change in the region over the last three years has been the growth in cloud services. The introduction of cloud services is set to transform the demand for IT services in the Middle East which can now be supplied on a pay as you go basis without the need for high initial capital investment. DCP forecasts that public cloud revenues will almost double over the four-year period from the beginning of 2020.

Key Topics Covered



Methodology

About Data Centre Pricing (DCP)

Executive Summary

Section One - The Middle East Cloud and Data Centre Landscape

Introduction

Electricity & Power in the Middle East Region

Electricity & Power costs in the Middle East Region

Power availability in the Middle East Region

Renewable Power availability in the Middle East Region

Fibre connectivity in the Middle East Region

Subsea Cable connectivity in the Middle East Region

Domestic fibre connectivity in the Middle East Region

Dark fibre connectivity in the Middle East Region

Section Two - Cloud and Data Centre services by Country Market in the Middle East Region

Introduction

Bahrain Cloud and Data Centre services

Kuwait Cloud and Data Centre services

Oman Cloud and Data Centre services

Qatar Cloud and Data Centre services

Saudi Arabia Cloud and Data Centre services

UAE Cloud and Data Centre services

Section Three - Profiles of the Key Cloud and Data Centre Players in the Middle East Region

Introduction

The Key Cloud Service Provider Profiles in the Middle East Region

Alibaba Cloud Profile (UAE) AWS (Amazon Web Services) Profile ( Bahrain ) IBM Cloud Profile (UAE) Microsoft Azure Cloud Profile (UAE) Oracle Cloud Profile ( Saudi Arabia )

The Key Data Centre Provider Profiles in the Middle East Region

Batelco Data Centre Profile ( Bahrain ) Etisalat Data Centre Profile (UAE) Khazna Data Centre Profile (UAE) Meeza Data Centre Profile ( Qatar ) Mobily Data Centre Profile ( Saudi Arabia ) Moro Data Hub Profile (UAE) Oman Data Park Profile ( Oman ) STC Data Centre Profile ( Saudi Arabia )

Section Four - Forecasts and Conclusions for the Middle East Cloud and Data Centre segments

Introduction

Forecasts for the Middle East Cloud and Data Centre Region segments

Cloud revenue forecast - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Data Centre forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Data Centre revenue forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Data Centre raised floor space forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Key Conclusions

