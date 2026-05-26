Data Centre PDU Market worth $14.23 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Data Centre PDU Market is expected to be valued at USD 4.89 billion in 2026 and USD 14.23 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 155 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Centre PDU Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Data Centre PDU Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 4.89 billion

USD 4.89 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 14.23 billion

USD 14.23 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 19.5%

Data Centre PDU Market Trends & Insights:

The data center PDU market is witnessing steady growth, owing to the rising demand for intelligent power distribution solutions that improve operational efficiency, energy management, and uptime reliability across modern data centers. Increasing deployment of hyperscale and AI-driven facilities, along with growing rack power densities, is accelerating the adoption of monitored and switched PDUs. New developments, including integration with digital infrastructure management platforms, advancements in remote monitoring capabilities, and investments in high-density power infrastructure, are reshaping the industry landscape. Additionally, the growing focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and reliable power distribution is supporting the long-term demand for advanced PDU solutions globally.

By product level, the rack PDU segment accounted for a 62.0% share in 2025.

By phase type, the three-phase segment is likely to register a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

By workload type, the AI segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate from 2026 to 2032.

By End User, Hyperscale data centers segment held to account for the largest market share in 2025.

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a 21.9% CAGR between 2026 and 2032.

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The data center PDU market is driven by the increasing expansion of hyperscale and AI-driven data centers across enterprise, cloud, and colocation environments. Growing demand for intelligent, high-density, and energy-efficient power distribution solutions is further accelerating market growth. In addition, continuous advancements in monitored and switched PDUs, along with the integration of DCIM platforms, remote monitoring capabilities, and energy management solutions, are strengthening the adoption across modern data center infrastructure globally.

"Three-phase segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The three-phase segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the data center PDU market during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of hyperscale, colocation, and AI-driven data centers requiring high-density power distribution infrastructure. Three-phase PDUs provide higher power capacity, improved energy efficiency, and reduced cabling complexity compared with single-phase systems, making them suitable for modern high-performance computing environments. Rising rack power densities driven by AI, HPC, and cloud workloads are significantly accelerating the adoption of intelligent three-phase PDUs. Additionally, increasing investments in scalable and energy-efficient data center infrastructure, along with growing demand for monitored and switched power distribution solutions, are further supporting the rapid growth of the segment globally.

Hyperscale segment captured the largest share of the data center PDU market in 2025.

The hyperscale segment accounted for the largest share of the data center PDU market in 2025 due to the rapid expansion of cloud computing, AI workloads, and large-scale digital infrastructure deployments by major technology companies. Hyperscale facilities require advanced and high-density power distribution systems capable of supporting increasing rack power densities and continuous uptime requirements. High investments in AI-ready infrastructure, high-performance computing, and energy-efficient data center operations significantly boosted the demand for intelligent monitored and switched PDUs across hyperscale environments. Additionally, the rising deployment of large server clusters, edge connectivity, and advanced cooling systems further strengthened the adoption of intelligent rack PDUs, enabling the hyperscale segment to maintain its dominant market position globally.

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North America accounted for the largest share of the data center PDU market in 2025.

North America held the largest share of the data center PDU industry in 2025 due to the strong presence of hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, and advanced digital infrastructure across the US and Canada. The region witnessed significant investments in AI-driven data centers, high-performance computing, and cloud expansion, increasing demand for intelligent and high-density power distribution solutions. Growing rack power densities, mounting adoption of monitored and switched PDUs, and increasing focus on energy-efficient infrastructure further supported market growth. Additionally, strong technology adoption, early deployment of AI-ready facilities, and continuous expansion of hyperscale campuses enabled North America to dominate the global data center PDU market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the data center PDU companies are Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), Legrand (France), ABB (Switzerland), nVent (UK), Rittal (Germany), and Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), among others.

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