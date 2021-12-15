Data Collection Firm Rep Data Reports Record Growth, Major Milestones for 2021

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data , a full-service data collection firm for quantitative primary research, today announced record growth in 2021, the company's first full year in business. This year, the company grew exponentially, signed on more than 200 new clients, increased staffing by 733% and reported extremely high satisfaction levels, among both employees and clients. Founded in July 2020, metrics comparing the second half of 2020 to the same period in 2021 result in a reported 533% growth rate.

"When we started Rep Data, we had a vision of building a business that would directly address the effects industry activities that were causing instability in market research survey project execution," said Patrick Stokes, Founder and CEO of Rep Data. "Our focus from the beginning was to become a reliable, repeatable and lifelong data collection partner. This approach is working far better than we could have ever imagined, and I want to give kudos to our entire team and our awesome clients for contributing to our success this year."

Additional milestones reflecting Rep Data's success and growth in the last twelve months include:

Provided data collection and market research sample services for client surveys representing more than one million survey completes .

. Given a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80 , based on client satisfaction surveys and feedback.

, based on client satisfaction surveys and feedback. Received a 94% employee sentiment score from Paylocity, a full 20% higher than the industry benchmark of 74%.

from Paylocity, a full 20% higher than the industry benchmark of 74%. Employee retention rate of 100%.

Rep Data was founded with a mission to provide a different kind of data collection service to the market research industry, prioritizing consistency, quality, client support services and reliable, expert project management and monitoring. This approach fills a critical need in the industry as a whole as it experiences lower respondent participation rates, the need for niche survey audiences, and a continued demand for speed and data quality. Rep Data's tremendous growth during its first full year of business is indicative of how pertinent its approach is to the ongoing and future success of primary research projects, across multiple vertical industries.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. www.repdatallc.com

