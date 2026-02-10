Rep Data Acquires ReDem to Deliver End-to-End Survey Data Quality

For the first time in market research, pre-survey and in-survey controls come together to comprehensively address AI-assisted fraud and other quality risks.

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, a leading provider of full-service market research and data quality solutions, today announced the acquisition of ReDem, the top in-survey data quality solution. This new partnership brings together the leading pre-survey fraud prevention of Rep Data's Research Defender with ReDem's real-time, in-survey response evaluation. Both solutions are designed to detect and block bots, AI-assisted survey takers and other high-risk behavior, and will work together to create an end-to-end approach to data quality that addresses risks before and during fieldwork.

Rep Data | ReDem

This acquisition comes at a critical time as AI survey fraud, inattentiveness and low-quality responses pose growing risks to research validity. Rep Data's combined technology provides a comprehensive quality assurance framework that addresses data integrity at every stage of the survey process from sourcing sample within Research Desk all the way to pre-survey screening, fraud prevention, real-time in-survey detection and cleanup.

"Researchers are tired of excessive data cleaning and reconciliation," said Patrick Stokes, CEO of Rep Data. "By joining the top pre-survey and in-survey quality solutions, we're eliminating the majority quality issues before they pollute analysis and decisions. This is the first time that this level of data quality control has been possible in market research."

ReDem's AI-driven scoring models assess behavioral analytics, open-ended response quality, timing patterns, coherence and duplicate behavior, producing transparent scores that support real-time data cleaning and reduce the need for downstream manual data cleaning.

"Today's market research requires quality controls that work together, not in isolation," said Florian Kögl, Founder and CEO of ReDem. "By bringing ReDem's in-survey intelligence together with Research Defender's pre-survey fraud prevention at Rep Data, we're giving researchers a practical way to protect data quality throughout the survey lifecycle."

Strategic benefits of the combined offering

Pre-survey fraud prevention : Rep Data's Research Defender blocks bots, professional respondents, duplication and other high-risk traffic before surveys begin.

: Rep Data's Research Defender blocks bots, professional respondents, duplication and other high-risk traffic before surveys begin. In-survey quality control : ReDem applies AI-powered scoring and automated cleanup while surveys are in field, improving data integrity as responses are collected.

: ReDem applies AI-powered scoring and automated cleanup while surveys are in field, improving data integrity as responses are collected. Reduced manual remediation : Integrated quality controls significantly cut post-field data cleaning and review time.

: Integrated quality controls significantly cut post-field data cleaning and review time. Greater confidence in research outcomes: A consistent, multi-layered approach to quality supports stronger data integrity, faster timelines and increased trust with stakeholders.

This acquisition strengthens Rep Data's ability to support research teams with a complete, defensible approach to data quality that combines advanced technology with experienced researchers and data quality specialists to help organizations make decisions with greater confidence.

Apart from bundled offerings that combine pre- and in-survey data quality solutions, ReDem will continue to be offered as a standalone solution and will not become exclusive to Rep Data customers.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, a growth-focused private equity investment firm, Rep Data is on a mission to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. www.repdata.com

Media Contact: Troy Harrington, [email protected], +1-714-767-9671

SOURCE Rep Data