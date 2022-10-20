DATA-DRIVEN PR AND MARKETING AGENCY ANDERSON COLLABORATIVE MARKS THIRD ANNIVERSARY WITH 75 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH

Award-Winning, Miami-Based Firm Hits Milestone with Continued Progress

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Collaborative, the leading Miami-based, premier data-driven public relations and marketing agency, today announced its continued acceleration of 75% year-over-year revenue growth. Founded in 2019, the agency offers services including website design, public relations, cross-channel promotion, brand development, and data analytics, with continued expansion. Clients are based around the globe and embody sectors including hospitality, retail, lifestyle, product, financial, and more.

More than two-and-a-half years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami's technology and e-commerce sectors are exploding with growth. Recently, Clutch, the data-driven source supplying ratings and reviews of leading IT, marketing and business services companies, named Anderson Collaborative as one of the top 100 B2B companies within the region. In 2022, Clutch also named the agency as one of the top 25 media buying and planning agencies in the U.S., out of over 4,000 competitors. Anderson's Collaborative's other recent awards for both its agency and clients include:

The Manifest, Top 100 Media Buying Agencies In The U.S.

Visual Objects, Top Creative Company in Miami

UpCity, 2022 Local Excellence Winner

DesignRush, Top Digital Marketing Companies to Hire in 2022

World Waterpark Association, Two-Time Top Social Media Campaign (Client: Typhoon Texas)

DesignRush, Top Featured Design of the Month (Client: Motus Booth)

International Shopping Center Maxi Awards , ICSC Revenue (Client: SNOWDAY)

"In just our third year of business, we are absolutely humbled to be recognized by the most trusted sources within the B2B industry, for not only Anderson Collaborative as a whole but for the individual efforts that we provide to our diverse client base," said Trevor Anderson, founder and CEO of Anderson Collaborative. "We work tirelessly so that our results speak for themselves and next-level growth is synonymous with our identity."

Anderson Collaborative continues to expand its strategic marketing efforts through integrated partnerships with Amazon advertising, Facebook marketing and CallRail as well as Shopify and BigCommerce. For more information on Anderson Collaborative, visit www.andersoncollaborative.com.

About Anderson Collaborative

Anderson Collaborative is a privately owned digital agency headquartered in Miami, Florida. Established in 2019, the award-winning firm provides data-driven marketing, web, brand strategy, and analytics services to a broad range of clientele throughout the United States. For more information, call (305) 777-0471 or visit www.andersoncollaborative.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Anderson Collaborative