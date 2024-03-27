Data from Brainomix's Collaboration with AstraZeneca Shows its AI-Powered e-Lung Better Identifies Lung Fibrosis Patients at Risk of Decline

Brainomix and AstraZeneca partnered to analyze the Phase 2 tralokinumab clinical trial data of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients, leveraging Brainomix's AI-powered e-Lung software and biomarkers to uncover novel insights

Published data shows e-Lung could play a role in stratifying patients in clinical trials most at risk of decline, outperforming current standard measures

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, the AI-powered medtech company, announces the publication of a new study in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM)1, resulting from a research collaboration AstraZeneca, the UK's leading Biopharmaceutical company.

The results showed that Brainomix e-Lung, an AI-enabled automated CT processing software, stratifies patients at risk of IPF progression, outperforming standard measures, and demonstrating e-Lung's potential role in improving efficiency of of future clinical trials.

The study was an analysis of AstraZeneca's Phase 2 52-Week clinical trial of tralokinumab in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The patient data from the trial was processed with Brainomix's e-Lung tool. The tool is uniquely powered by the weighted reticulovascular score (WRVS), a novel biomarker that incorporates reticular opacities and vascular structures of the lung.

Dr Peter George, lead author on the publication, Senior Medical Director at Brainomix, and Clinical Lead for ILD at Royal Brompton Hospital in London, said:

"In this analysis of AstraZeneca's IPF clinical trial, we have shown that from a single baseline CT scan, WRVS is able to identify patients at risk of decline in Forced Vital Capacity (FVC) over the next 52 weeks, outperforming standard measures. These data suggest that the e-Lung WRVS tool may allow for enrichment of clinical trials with progressive patients, could identify patients at low risk of IPF progression, might facilitate well-matched treatment arms and could reduce the size of future clinical trials.

Dr Kristoffer Ostridge, Head of Experimental Medicine at AstraZeneca, commented on the value of the partnership with Brainomix:

"As key components in AstraZeneca's strategy to bring new medicines to patients faster and more effectively, data science and AI are transforming R&D. Our collaboration with Brainomix helped us to expand our understanding of the potential that innovative AI approaches can bring to improving the design of clinical trial for patients with Interstitial Lung Disease."

This study comes on the back of previously published data that was presented last year at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) meeting in Washington, D.C., which showed that WRVS was more strongly associated with transplant free survival of IPF patients than FVC alone. WRVS was also able to predict both short- and long-term outcomes of the patients, including lung function decline and survival.

The collaboration with AstraZeneca was driven by Brainomix's Life Sciences division. Leveraging its extensive AI-imaging expertise, proprietary biomarkers, core lab analytics, and bespoke digital biomarkers, the company have been successfully forging a wide array of partnerships with the likes of Boehringer Ingelheim, Stryker, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Argenica and Lumosa.

1. Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med.: 2024 Feb 16 - e-Lung CT Biomarker Stratifies Patients at Risk of IPF Progression in a 52-Week Clinical Trial

https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/abs/10.1164/rccm.202312-2274LE

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 30 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

[email protected]

M +44 (0)7927 164210

T +44 (0)1865 582730

Media enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles

[email protected]

M +44 (0)7968 726585

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/3856380/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brainomix