Data industry leader, Juliana Spofford Joins Aidentified as General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer

"Aidentified is uniquely positioned by combining robust B2B and B2C data and surfacing relevant relationships. I am excited to join at this pivotal moment in Aidentified's growth and look forward to guiding their strategic emergence and compliance as a leading sales and marketing solution," comments Juliana Spofford, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Aidentified."

Juliana works out of the Boston, MA office.

About Juliana Spofford:

Juliana brings over 25 years of legal experience to Aidentified in a wide variety of areas including giving in-house legal advice to various private and publicly-held data/information technology companies since 2006. Prior to joining Aidentified, Juliana was the Chief Privacy Officer at Dun & Bradstreet where she was responsible for global privacy and data protection governance and compliance on a multi-national level, including privacy oversight of and response to cybersecurity incidents. Prior to that she was General Counsel at NetProspex, a B2B data services business which she helped guide to acquisition by D&B. Prior to NetProspex she was commercial corporate counsel on the data services (Factiva) side of Dow Jones after the acquisition by Dow Jones of Generate, where she had been General Counsel. She started her legal career in the corporate litigation and intellectual property areas. She received a Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly In-House Leader in the Law award in 2018, was a mentor for the Massachusetts Bar Association Tiered Community Mentoring program and has spoken on multiple panels about data privacy and legal career-related topics.

About Aidentified:

Aidentified was founded by twin brothers Darr and Tom Aley after a number of successful data related ventures and work at Amazon, D&B, and Dow Jones. The unmet opportunity they saw was the "Holy Grail" of combining an individual's consumer and professional attributes into a unified single household profile, using new technology to surface relevant relationships.

Leveraging 300 million U.S. profiles, Aidentified uses the latest AI and machine learning technologies that allow its customers to search for prospects based on recent wealth events that include stock trades, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, management changes, new company investments, income, age, location, position within a company, personal interests and more. Aidentified's proprietary Relationship Mapping algorithms further help by connecting customers' personal and corporate networks and their client networks to find the strongest path to a prospect. (www.aidentified.com)

