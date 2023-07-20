Data Innovations Announces New Generation of Lab Productivity Software with Instrument Manager™ 2023

COLCHESTER, Vt., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab automation and productivity leader Data Innovations (DI) has released Instrument Manager 2023 (IM 2023), which introduces a new web-based application framework called DI Gateway. The new framework features a user-friendly interface with functionality designed for efficient customer-focused workflows.

Signifying a change in the company's product development approach, DI is calling the shift "ReIMagination." The first app to be developed within the DI Gateway framework, part of IM 2023, is called Test Properties. Moving forward, all new DI lab automation and productivity web apps will be developed within this framework.

IM 2023 also features an updated data platform, InterSystems IRIS®, for improved cybersecurity and performance.

"We're very excited to release this new version of Instrument Manager," says Premila Peters, president of Data Innovations. "We remain committed to the use of technology to reduce the administrative burden on clinical labs and increase lab uptime. To this end, IM 2023 features the first in a new generation of DI apps to offer lab administrators improved user interfaces and workflows for increased productivity."

In addition to introducing a new user interface, the Test Properties app provides IT administrators with a more efficient and easier process for configuring clinical and technical reference ranges.

For information about IM 2023, visit our News and Instrument Manager webpages.

What is Instrument Manager?

Instrument Manager is a truly vendor-neutral lab connectivity and automation platform that enables labs to increase their productivity while improving patient care. This is made possible through IM's lab automation capabilities that integrate autoverification of test results with quality assurance of the lab instruments that perform the tests. Labs using IM autoverification can automate the majority of their lab tests, resulting in quicker turnaround times of accurate test results delivered to patients and their doctors.

About Data Innovations

Data Innovations provides lab enablement software and solutions for clinical labs to optimize performance across all disciplines with the goal of improving patient care. With key solutions spanning lab connectivity, productivity, quality, performance and reliability, and analytics, Data Innovations is credited with establishing the lab enablement software space and driving vendor-neutral solutions within and across labs. They are a global software company, serving 6,000+ hospitals and laboratories in 80+ countries.

