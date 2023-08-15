Data Innovations Releases Lab GPS v2.0

Cloud-hosted Product Helps Optimize Clinical Lab Uptime and Productivity

COLCHESTER, Vt., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Innovations has released a major upgrade to its first cloud-hosted SaaS product, Lab GPS. Lab GPS v2.0 helps minimize costly clinical laboratory downtime and improve patient care by empowering laboratorians with all-in-one connectivity monitoring, notifications, and control.

Lab GPS is designed to address one of the leading factors that limits clinical lab productivity: unplanned downtime due to connectivity, power, and hardware issues. Downtime is not only costly in terms of lost productivity; it can adversely affect patient care by delaying test results. Moreover, correcting lab downtime typically requires costly IT resource time.

"We are excited to bring Lab GPS, our first fully cloud-based SaaS product, to market. It is a powerful tool that empowers our customers to maximize lab uptime and productivity," says DI President Premila Peters. "Lab GPS helps lab staff do their jobs more easily and efficiently by allowing them to monitor and troubleshoot lab downtime – even from home – so that patients can receive their test results with minimal delays."

Lab GPS is powered by Data Innovations' industry-leading connectivity platform, Instrument Manager™, and enables lab staff to monitor, stop, start, and resolve instrument and connection issues – even remotely – without having to add to IT's workload.

The web app provides a single dashboard for monitoring all lab information system (LIS) and instrument connections across multiple sites.

Automated email notifications can be sent to specific users any time an Instrument Manager, LIS or instrument connection stops transmitting data.

Staff can stop and start connections as needed using remote web access.

Lab GPS is only available to direct Data Innovations customers in the United States using Instrument Manager™. Because of the ability to monitor lab and instrument connections across multiple lab sites, Lab GPS is ideally suited for large enterprises such as multi-regional healthcare systems and reference labs.

More information on Lab GPS, including the ability to schedule a personalized demo, can be found at https://datainnovations.com/lab-gps-0.

About Data Innovations



Data Innovations provides lab enablement software and solutions for clinical labs to optimize performance across all disciplines with the goal of improving patient care. With key solutions spanning lab connectivity, productivity, quality, performance and reliability, and analytics, Data Innovations is credited with establishing the lab enablement software space and driving vendor-neutral solutions within and across labs. They are a global software company, serving 6,000+ hospitals and laboratories in 80+ countries.

