Data Intensity and Equinix launch global partnership at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity today announced a strategic partnership with Equinix to deliver world-class, multi-cloud, enterprise solutions. The industry-leading combination was revealed at Oracle OpenWorld 2019, where the two organizations are featuring an array of agility- and growth-empowering customer advancements.

Digital transformation is at the forefront of every company's future strategy – without it, every business will be left behind. Data Intensity's partnership with Equinix stands ahead as a key component to helping customers achieve their business-transformation goals. Data Intensity brings incredible breadth and depth of specialization; the company is unrivalled in its hybrid and multi-cloud workload-management credentials. Alongside Equinix's rich ecosystems, Data Intensity deploys secure workloads leveraging cloud-adjacent architecture, with physical proximity to and accreditation by all major, public-cloud service providers.

"We're leading the digital transformation revolution," noted Data Intensity's Vice President of Cloud & Infrastructure, Simon Palmer. "Cloud is the enabler for cost-effective and successful digital transformation adoption. Where Data Intensity differentiates—and particularly in our partnership with Equinix—is by arming our customers with transformative solutions. We enable businesses to quickly adapt to changing conditions and more seamlessly deliver operational outcomes."

"Collaborative partnerships create competitive advantages for businesses," remarked Equinix Robert Blackburn, Global Managing Director, Oracle Strategic Alliance at Equinix. "Combining Equinix's array of interconnected data-center offerings with Data Intensity's portfolio of transformative solutions establishes a winning multiplier effect for our valued customers. "

Together, Data Intensity and Equinix deliver transformative, secure, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, eliminating unnecessary cost and complexity, bolstering enterprise flexibility, and allowing organizations to focus on their business results.

Join Data Intensity and Equinix at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 on Wednesday, September 18th in The Exchange to learn more about our partnership and how we can help your business gain a competitive edge against your peers.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is a trusted Managed Services Provider, delivering business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations — from front-end strategy and design to implementation and migration to ongoing support and operation — all from a single provider. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi-cloud investments to drive faster time-to-value.

