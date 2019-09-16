Data Intensity launch Automation-as-a-Service solution at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) has launched its Automation-as-a-Service offering this week during Oracle OpenWorld 2019 in San Francisco.

In today's disrupt or be disrupted epoch, it's all about how new, innovative, next-generation technologies are driving business transformation faster than ever. At the same time, manual processes, aging infrastructure, and the length of time it takes to deploy new services, are the top challenges preventing organizations from fully realizing the potential benefits of artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous, big data, cloud computing, DevOps, RPA and the Internet of Things.

In the digital era, acquiring software and hardware outright is being rapidly replaced by an everything-as-a-service (XaaS) subscription model. And when you add RPA to the equation, a new concept is emerging – Automation-as-a-Service. The real value of Automation-as-a-Service – according to the World Economic Forum – will come from new value creation made possible by the massive flow of data from connected products, and the increased ability to make automated decisions in real-time.

Data Intensity's Automation-as-a-Service helps you increase and scale your automation footprint with a flexible, consumption-based, SaaS-like delivery model. Our offering contains three key components:

Process Automation: Optimize and streamline your business processes

Optimize and streamline your business processes Integration Automation: Single-pane-of-glass view of all endpoints and platforms

Single-pane-of-glass view of all endpoints and platforms Intelligent Automation: Respond in real-time to drive transformational growth

Join Data Intensity's Chief Revenue Officer, Ged Caldwell's Theater Session at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 on Monday, September 16 at 1:15 PM to learn more about how Automation-as-a-Service initiates the beginning of many organizations' business transformations. Find out more about Data Intensity's offering and Automation-as-a-Service in our eBook available to download now.

