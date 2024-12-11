Advanced tactical radio system enhances battlefield situational awareness and mission effectiveness

WAYNE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between BAE Systems (LON: BA) and Collins Aerospace, an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award with a ceiling value up to $1 billion for the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS). The contract includes continued production, retrofits, development, and sustainment of MIDS JTRS terminals for future growth. MIDS JTRS provides situational awareness and enables Link 16 connectivity with jam-resistant, line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for sea, ground, and air assets.

"This award enables Data Link Solutions to modernize thousands of MIDS JTRS terminals and provide new capabilities" Post this Data Link Solutions receives up to $1 billion IDIQ award for MIDS JTRS modernization efforts. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The U.S. and its allies operate in network-centric, information-intensive environments where communications, navigation, and identification are mission‑essential capabilities. Warfighters must make well-informed, interoperable decisions swiftly, requiring large volumes of data to be exchanged in real-time. MIDS JTRS enables the interoperability across forces using Link 16.

"MIDS JTRS brings different generations of platforms onto a common communications network. It provides more stable and secure gateways in the most contested scenarios," said Amber Dolan, director of Data Link Solutions. "This award enables Data Link Solutions to modernize thousands of MIDS JTRS terminals and provide new capabilities that support a variety of missions for the U.S. Navy and coalition forces."

MIDS JTRS is a four-channel software-defined radio designed to run the complex Link 16 waveform and up to three additional communication protocols. Link 16 is a standardized communications system used by NATO, the U.S., and its allies to share real-time tactical data. It is a scalable and flexible solution to tailor networks to mission needs. Tactical Targeting Networking Technology offers a low latency, high communications capability that provides critical platform connectivity and throughput within contested environments. The Department of Defense is fielding MIDS JTRS on the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 aircraft, as well as ship and command and control assets.

DLS is a leading supplier of Link 16 terminals and software, as well as logistics and support services for air, land, and sea-based platforms. With more than 25 years of experience providing affordable, high-performance, high-reliability data link terminals for forces, DLS has delivered more than 9,000 Link 16 systems worldwide to more than 50 nations.

Development, production, and integration of MIDS JTRS will take place in Wayne, New Jersey and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO nations under the Foreign Military Sales program. As part of the IDIQ, the first task order of $116 million has already been awarded to provide terminals and spares, with follow-on production awards expected.

