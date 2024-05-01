Data Literacy Is the Key to Innovation and Efficiency, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Industry Blueprint

Empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of data management and analytics is paramount in the current digital landscape. With Info-Tech's latest research-backed blueprint, Promote Data Literacy in Your Organization, data leaders can gain insights into fostering a data-literate workforce and driving transformative impact. By addressing challenges and highlighting the importance of data fluency, the blueprint equips leaders with actionable strategies to foster a culture where data proficiency fuels innovation and competitive advantage.

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations grapple with the complexities of managing and analyzing an ever-growing volume of data, they face significant challenges in extracting the full potential and value from their data assets. With the rising quantity and diversity of data, coupled with the rapid pace of technological advancements, there is a pressing need to enhance data literacy across all levels of the workforce. In recognition of these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest research blueprint, Promote Data Literacy in Your Organization. This research equips data leaders with the tools to cultivate a culture where data fluency drives innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Promote Data Literacy in Your Organization" blueprint outlines a four-step approach to maximizing the potential and value of organizations' data assets. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"With digital transformation accelerating in organizations, lack of data literacy becomes a commonly cited reason for data adoption failure, blocking efforts to become data-driven," says Ruyi Sun, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Making complex data topics realistic and easy to learn is a significant challenge for data leaders who are often not skilled or do not have the budgets to leverage change and resources."

Info-Tech's research identifies a common gap in data literacy education, noting that while many programs offer standard content, they often neglect to cover crucial data management concepts. Additionally, data leaders frequently struggle to pinpoint effective, personalized learning objectives and paths tailored to various organizational roles. Emphasizing the importance of fundamental data management knowledge, the blueprint advocates for educational strategies that ensure all team members understand and can effectively use the organization's data. This approach is key to enabling a truly data-driven organization.

"Although not everyone requires the same level of data skills, everyone in the organization, including business roles, requires a fundamental awareness of data management concepts," explains Sun. "With a greater understanding of data management enablers, people can understand the importance, purpose, and impact of data efforts, how data projects can be used to solve business problems, and the collaboration and support needed from the entire company."

The firm advises simplifying and breaking down core concepts of data management into roles or personas with clear learning outcomes. This approach enables data leaders to expedite the enhancement of data literacy within their organization. By doing so, they improve the effectiveness of upskilling efforts, facilitate better data communication, and enhance understanding of the roles and processes involved in data management practices.

In its latest resource, Info-Tech outlines a four-step approach to promoting data literacy:

Create personas: Develop personas based on individuals' work functions and comfort levels to reflect the appropriate level of data literacy.



Identify learning outcomes: Determine the learning outcomes of the data literacy program, focusing on what target personas need to know about each essential data discipline.



Build the data literacy program: Prioritize key data disciplines and design the data literacy program based on the organization's maturity level and data strategy goals.



Communicate and measure effectiveness: Establish a communication plan for continuous improvement and define metrics to assess the program's effectiveness.

There can be challenges in quantifying the tangible benefits resulting from a data literacy program. While improvements such as enhanced data skills or better collaboration between data and business teams are often intangible outcomes, Info-Tech recommends that it is essential for data leaders to estimate and articulate the value added by these improvements. This estimation will help communicate the program's impact, align with the organization's strategic goals, and drive forward its mission and vision.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Ruyi Sun, an expert in data and analytics, and access to the complete Promote Data Literacy in Your Organization blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group