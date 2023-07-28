Data preparation tools market to grow by USD 6,659.71 million from 2022 to 2027, Alation Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data preparation tools market is set to grow by USD 6,659.71 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising need to improve business efficiency drives market growth for data preparation tools. The growing number of connected devices across all industries generates enormous data and businesses realized that data can be used to optimize costs, provide better service, and increase sales. Resultantly, business models worldwide are moving from experience and perception driven to data-driven. For instance, an aero engine manufacturer now offers comprehensive rental programs for equipment and maintenance. Hence, such factors boost the market growth for data preparation tools during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021), and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Preparation Tools Market 2023-2027

The data preparation tools market covers the following areas:

The report on the data preparation tools market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Data Preparation Tools Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The prevalence of the Internet and increased use of linked and integrated technologies is an emerging trend in the data preparation tools market. A significant increase in data quantities is a result of the use of the Internet and the availability of numerous ways of accessing the Internet. Progress and expanded high-speed Internet services are a result of this. Furthermore, due to the increase in touchpoints and the requirement for data collection to understand consumer behavior, every customer contact has become an essential data point that can be analyzed to disclose user activity. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the data preparation tools market during the forecast period.

Data privacy and security concerns challenge the growth of the data preparation tools market. Since devices are connected to the Internet and rely on the use of private and public networks, privacy and security concerns are among the biggest challenges for any organization. IoT networks contain multiple devices that can pose data theft problems, and increased connectivity and data sharing have created multiple cybersecurity issues and privacy breaches. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Data Preparation Tools Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This data preparation tools market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), platform (data integration and self-service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The on-premise segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Companies must set up internal hardware and purchase software licenses to access on-premise solutions, which access this type of solution. Furthermore, these solutions are highly customizable and adaptable to large enterprises, driving revenue growth in the market. Hence, such factors boost the on-premise segment growth of the data preparation tools market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Alation Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Crate.io Inc.

Datameer Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

Datawatch Systems Inc.

EasyMorph Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Informatica Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Precisely

QlikTech international AB

Quest Software Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Talend Inc

TIBCO Software Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Alation Inc. - The company offers data preparation tools such as the alation data catalog, alation connectors, and alation platform.

The company offers data preparation tools such as the alation data catalog, alation connectors, and alation platform. Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers data preparation tools such as Altair data preparation.

The company offers data preparation tools such as Altair data preparation. Alteryx Inc. - The company offers data preparation tools such as Snowflake, alteryx, and alteryx designer cloud.

Related Reports:

The data integration market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,505.71 million. This data integration market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, government, and defense, and others), component (tools and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The high need for data integration is the key factor driving the growth of the global data integration market.

The green data center market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 146.95 billion. This green data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management), end-user (BFSI, energy, IT and telecom, and healthcare and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing electricity consumption and cost are notably driving green data center market growth.

Data Preparation Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,659.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alation Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Crate.io Inc., Datameer Inc., DataRobot Inc., Datawatch Systems Inc., EasyMorph Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Informatica Inc., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Precisely, QlikTech international AB, Quest Software Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Talend Inc, and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

