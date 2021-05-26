Data Quality Tools Market to grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2021-2025, Accenture Plc and Ataccama Corp. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

On-premise segment led the market share during the forecast period.

The increasing use of data quality tools for marketing is notably driving the data quality tools market growth .

The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

High implementation and production cost may impede the market growth.

39% of the market growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Ataccama Corp., DQ Global, Experian Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing use of data quality tools for marketing, the emergence of cloud-based data quality tools, and the increase in demand for EIM for data quality will offer immense growth opportunities, high implementation and production cost may impede market growth and is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data quality tools market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Data Quality Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Quality Tools Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70537

Data Quality Tools Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data quality tools market report covers the following areas:

Data Quality Tools Market Size

Data Quality Tools Market Trends

Data Quality Tools Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing big data and analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the data quality tools market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Quality Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data quality tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data quality tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data quality tools market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data quality tools market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Ataccama Corp.

DQ Global

Experian Plc

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Precisely

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

