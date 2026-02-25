Data Ramp and Aspire North together Announce 0cean℠ and Its Strategic Partnership

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Ramp, with its "zero trust" data exchange solution and Aspire North, with its precision marketing solution powered by ExperianTM data, have joined forces to launch 0cean℠ , a true zero-PII data network designed for organizations operating in zero-trust environments. At the core of 0cean℠ is 1lxSM. This innovation enables secure, best-in-class and patented, fuzzy-matching logic behind each exchanging party's firewall. The architecture allows organizations to share information without exchanging personally identifiable information ("PII").

Unlike traditional data clean rooms or third-party data marketplaces, with 0cean℠, data remains secure in an organization's own environment. PII never leaves a participant's native cloud infrastructure. The zero-PII data exchange between parties remains fully within their respective network control and their own AWS, Azure, Google, or IBM native cloud storage accounts. Finally, compliance, sovereignty, and enterprise-grande security can be maintained while enabling scalable, privacy-first data exchanges.

"We fundamentally believe that for precision, security and speed, organizations are only going to use partners that can operate entirely in their cloud, and not the other way around," said Kim Addington, Founder & CEO, Data Ramp.

"Aspire North's secure, fast and robust infrastructure is a perfect fit for 0cean℠. Our partnership with Data Ramp gives organizations access to Experian's best-in-class consumer insights and identity stack without giving up control of their first-party data. Control of your knowledge bases, and the data that resides in them, is foundational to AI-readiness, as well. 0cean℠ can help companies keep that control," said Jason Carlson, Managing Director, Aspire North.

To learn more about the game-changing capabilities of 1lx and 0cean℠, the Zero-PII Data Network, please contact Brian Hade or Nick Tassi on LinkedIn.

About The Companies:

Data Ramp is a zero-copy data integration company that enables organization to scrub, identify, and enrich consumer data without sensitive information ever leaving an organization's control.

Aspire North is a team of hybrid strategists, marketers and technologists dedicated to creating powerful solutions to organizations' marketing needs, including Aspire Data Network (ADN), all backed by decades of experience and ExperianTM data.

