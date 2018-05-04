Data Resiliency 2018: Global Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2023 - Increasing Privacy Concerns and Need for Data Security

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Data Resiliency Market by Component, Services, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data resiliency market is projected to grow from USD 11.69 billion in 2018 to USD 27.63 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.
Factors such as increasing data generation from various sources, growing data privacy concerns and the need to ensure data security, and rising adoption of cloud-based data backup and recovery solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the data resiliency market across the globe. However, the availability of open-source alternatives for data resiliency solutions is a key factor restraining the growth of the market across the globe.
Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the data resiliency market in 2018. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased investments by various organizations to deploy data resiliency solutions for securing their critical business data from advanced cyberattacks.
The BFSI vertical segment is expected to lead the data resiliency market in 2018. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the fact that the BFSI sector generates and processes high volumes of data on a daily basis. This data comprises crucial information such as transaction passwords, account numbers, and credit/debit card details, which need high security and timely backup. Data resiliency solution providers enable BFSI enterprises to backup & recover data to maintain their business continuity. Moreover, growing concerns among customers to ensure the security of their critical data are also leading to the growth of the BFSI vertical segment of the data resiliency market.
The data resiliency market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Data resiliency solutions are being adopted in the Asia Pacific region at a significant rate. The growth of the Asia Pacific data resiliency market is primarily driven by the increasing use of data resiliency solutions in various verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & consumer goods, and healthcare to protect and backup their crucial enterprise data. There is also an increase in the adoption of data resiliency solutions in the Asia Pacific region due to rising instances of cyberattacks and ransomware attacks in this region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Massive Growth in Data Generated From Varied Sources
- Increasing Privacy Concerns and Need for Data Security
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Data Backup and Recovery Solutions
- Adoption of Operational Excellence and Data Quality Management Solutions
Restraints
- Availability of Open-Source Alternatives
Opportunities
- Rising Attractiveness of Blockchain Solutions
Challenges
- Management of Unstructured Data
- Integration of Data From Data Silos
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Resiliency Solutions Market
4.2 North America: Data Resiliency Solutions Market, By Component
4.3 Europe: Data Resiliency Solutions Market, By Organization Size
4.4 Asia Pacific: Data Resiliency Solutions Market, By Deployment
4.5 Data Resiliency Solutions Market, By Vertical & Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.2 Industry Trends
6 Data Resiliency Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Data Resiliency Market, By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Data Resiliency Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Data Resiliency Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 BFSI
9.3 IT & Telecommunication
9.4 Government
9.5 Public Sector
9.6 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Healthcare
9.9 Media & Entertainment
9.10 Others
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players
12 Company Profiles
