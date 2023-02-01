Data security market size to increase by USD 3,866.29 million: North America will account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data security market by deployment, type and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.8% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,866.29 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Security Market 2023-2027

The data security market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers data security solutions such as AWS Cloud Security.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers data security solutions such as CloudSOC CASB.

Centrify Corp.: The company offers data security solutions such as Delinea Cloud Suite.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers data security solutions such as Scale Protect with Cisco UCS.

Cloudera Inc.: The company offers data security solutions such as Cloudera Manager Security.

The company offers data security solutions such as Cloudera Manager Security. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global data security market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global data security market. Factors such as the availability of advanced IT infrastructure, high frequency of malware attacks, presence of numerous leading vendors, stringent regulatory landscape, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies by organizations are driving the growth of the data security market in North America during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The growth of the market depends on serval factors, stringent regulations regarding data protection, rising number of cyberattacks, and increasing IT security budget. However, system integration and interoperability issues are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a sample

Market Segmentation

Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. The on-premises segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market.

The big data security market size is expected to increase by USD 20.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The cloud security solutions market size is predicted to surge by USD 8.63 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 15.16%. This report entails market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

What are the key data covered in this Data security market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data security market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the data security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data security market vendors

Data security market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,866.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Sirius Computer Solutions Inc., Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, Varonis Systems Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global data security market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Enterprise size Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 SME - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

12.5 Centrify Corp.

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.7 Cloudera Inc.

12.8 Fortinet Inc.

12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.10 Imperva Inc.

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

12.12 McAfee LLC

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

12.14 Oracle Corp.

12.15 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

12.16 Proofpoint Inc.

12.17 Zscaler Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

