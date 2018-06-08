Data Shows Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Will Continue to Grow

Data published by Oristep Consulting estimates that the global blockchain technology market was valued at about USD 0.67 Billion in 2017. However, it is expected to reach USD 10.58 Billion by 2023, at an impressive CAGR of 58.39% during the forecast period. North America holds the largest market share due to the significant number of industries which are increasing funding for the development of the technology. The report indicates that the strengths of Blockchain are its transparent nature and ability to minimize the time consumption during transactions. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Cryptocurrencies play a major role in the Blockchain market. According to a report by Coin Desk, Rostin Benham, a commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), spoke during the Blockchain for Impact Global Summit, held at the United Nations Plaza, calling cryptocurrencies a "technological revolution." He continued, "…virtual currencies may - will - become part of the economic practices of any country, anywhere. Let me repeat that: these currencies are not going away and they will proliferate to every economy and every part of the planet ... Virtual currencies could transform the economic and social landscape."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) announced earlier this week that, "it has entered into a licensing partnership with The Bad Crypto Podcast to re-distribute the podcast's most popular interviews on http://www.newcoins168.com , in Chinese.

Interviews that will be translated into Chinese for re-distribution on http://www.newcoins168.com include: Charlie Lee, Founder and Developer of Litecoin, Roger Ver, also known as 'Bitcoin Jesus', and Patrick Bryne, Overstock.com CEO and Founder of tZERO. In addition to re-distributing these informative interviews in Chinese, the Company's CEO Warren Wang also appeared once again for an interview on The Bad Crypto Podcast on May 23, 2018. Mr. Wang first appeared on The Bad Crypto Podcast in December 2017 where he offered his perspective and insights on bitcoin and cryptocurrency in China."

"Since it first aired in July 2017, The Bad Crypto Podcast hosted by Joel Comm, Bitcoin Evangelist and Travis Wright, Blockchain Entrepreneur, has become a worldwide phenomenon with over 150 episodes for curious individuals trying to figure out cryptocurrency, blockchain and the future of digital payments," says ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang. "We are confident that this lighthearted, entertaining programming offered in Chinese will be well received by viewers looking to expand their crypto knowledge whether they are newbies or more experienced crypto investors."

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is focused on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other internally developed businesses, as well as through potential joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Riot Blockchain announced on May 24, 2018 a strategic investment in The Block Crypto, Inc. ("The Block"). The Block is building a community for enthusiasts of blockchain technology and cryptoassets. The platform will provide members with high quality content, powerful community discussion, access to experts, and regular industry events. The Company's investment in The Block will be used to advance its technology and continue building its team. "This investment fits well into our corporate strategy of building gateways to blockchains," stated John O'Rourke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Riot Blockchain. "The growing appetite for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology focused content has yet to be fully serviced by any single source. The Block is building a platform uniquely positioned to stand apart as a definitive source of curated media and high signal community discussion in this sector."

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital Holdings, a global leader in online trading, announced on April 5th, 2018 the continued rollout of the Company's cryptocurrency offering, with the recent launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash in the U.K., Europe, Australia and Singapore on the Company's FOREX.com and City Index services. GAIN has also expanded its Bitcoin offering, allowing customers to trade Bitcoin directly against the Euro (BTC/EUR), British pound (BTC/GBP) and Australian dollar (BTC/AUD), in addition to the U.S. dollar. "The expansion of our cryptocurrency offering provides new opportunities for our clients to trade a variety of digital currencies through an established, regulated firm, without the need for a digital wallet," commented Glenn Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of GAIN Capital. "Aligned with our strategy to invest in organic growth and enhance our product offering, the addition of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and additional Bitcoin pairs enhances our crypto offering to include the most popular digital currencies and further differentiates our service, where traders can access over 12,000 markets, including FX, indices, commodities, equities and rates."

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) announced on May 4th, 2018 that common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest ("Shares") in Ethereum Classic Investment Trust (the "Trust") were approved by FINRA for a public quotation (OTCQX: ETCG) on OTC Market's OTCQX® Best Market. It enables investors to gain exposure to the price movement of ETC without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping ETC. Grayscale has launched seven single-asset investment vehicles that provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and Zcash (ZEC).

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement. Last month, in a letter to shareholders, CEO Patrick M. Byrne announced that Saum Noursalehi, formerly president of Overstock.com will assume the role of CEO of tZERO. To facilitate Saum's appointment as CEO of tZERO, Byrne is giving up the tZERO CEO title and assuming the role of tZERO Executive Chairman. t0.com, Inc. ("tZERO") is a majority owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers - more commonly known as blockchain technologies. "It should be no surprise to you that I believe blockchain-meets-capital-markets is a world-historic opportunity and, due to our last three years of work with tZERO, we have a pole position (a point upon which I will expand in this week's earnings call and shareholders meeting). In the interest of seizing this opportunity most aggressively, I am making a significant injection of human capital into tZERO." said Patrick M. Byrne.

