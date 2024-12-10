Data Theorem Cloud Secure Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud Secure Application-Centric CNAPP Honored for Innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Cloud Secure as a 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.

"We are honored to have Cloud Secure included as a winning solution in the prestigious award program from Cloud Computing Magazine. Cloud Secure is the industry's first application-centric CNAPP combining run-time analysis, observability, and active protection," said Doug Dooley, COO of Data Theorem. "It continues to lead the industry as the most app-layer oriented cloud security offering helping organizations uncover new attack vectors in cloud-native applications and APIs that ultimately prevent large-scale data breaches. Hacker Tool Kits optimized for cloud assets, in addition to the underlying Analyzer Engine's discovery and runtime monitoring, uniquely protect organizations' cloud applications in multi-cloud environments."

Data Theorem's Cloud Secure is a CNAPP product offering that works across all multi-cloud (public and private) assets. It monitors cloud configurations using Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) functionalities against audit/compliance policies, identifies vulnerabilities (SAST/DAST/SCA/IaC) in code repositories, and helps prevent data breaches and exploits with attack path analysis across APIs, cloud services, and software supply chains.

Cloud Secure, powered by Data Theorem's award-winning Analyzer Engine, helps organizations secure their cloud-native applications and address regulatory compliance for cloud monitoring and reporting. Its combination of attack path analysis and run-time active protections enables both offensive and defensive security capabilities to best prevent data breaches of cloud-native applications, embedded APIs, and serverless cloud functions.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Cloud Secure as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Data Theorem is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends." For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world.

