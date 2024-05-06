Data Theorem Named Winner of Global InfoSec Award for Mobile Protection during RSA Conference 2024

Data Theorem Wins Pioneering Mobile App Security in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security , today announced it has won the coveted Global InfoSec Award, as announced at the RSA Conference 2024 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Data Theorem's Mobile Protect won in the Best Pioneering Mobile App Security awards category.

Data Theorem's Mobile Protect is the Active Protection capability available with Mobile Secure. Mobile Protect provides real-time telemetry and active defense from hostile, malicious, and nefarious activity. The no-code SDK will defend your iOS or Android app from hackers & attackers and help you comply with industry standards such as OWASP, ISO, PCI, and many more.

"We're pleased to see Mobile Protect receive the recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine for pioneering new security innovations, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, it is satisfying to receive this award," said Doug Dooley, COO of Data Theorem.

Mobile Protect is the #1 downloaded security SDK on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store since 2015. The award winning SDK allows organizations to integrate active security features in any iOS & Android app with zero developer code (drop-in ready), including React Native and Flutter apps. The SDK gives any mobile app the ability to observe, secure, and defend its app from hostile, malicious, and nefarious activity.

"Data Theorem embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world.

