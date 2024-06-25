Data Theorem Recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for API Protection

Cybersecurity attacks that use APIs as an attack vector constitute a major threat to organizations and their sensitive data

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security , today announced that Gartner® has recognized Data Theorem as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for API Protection .1 This acknowledgment underscores Data Theorem's commitment to delivering comprehensive API security solutions that protect organizations from emerging threats.

The 2024 Gartner Market Guide highlights that "cybersecurity attacks that use APIs as an attack vector constitute a major threat to organizations and their sensitive data." The new report emphasizes the increasing need for specialized API protection products to secure APIs from exploits, abuse, and access violations.

According to the Gartner report, "APIs — especially shadow and dormant ones — are causing data breaches among organizations that, on average, exceed the magnitude of other breaches. Many of these breaches can be attributed to access control misconfigurations." The report further recommends that security leaders adopt advanced API protection capabilities to mitigate these risks effectively.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the API protection space," said Doug Dooley, Chief Operating Officer of Data Theorem. "We believe our inclusion in this report validates our efforts to provide robust API security solutions that not only discover and manage API exposures but also offer real-time protection against potential threats. As organizations increasingly rely on APIs to drive their digital initiatives, securing these critical interfaces has never been more important."

The Gartner Market Guide also notes that API protection products deliver key functionalities such as API discovery, security posture management, and runtime protection. These capabilities are essential for identifying API exposures and preventing unauthorized access and data breaches. Data Theorem's API Secure product is designed to address these needs, providing comprehensive protection for APIs and their underlying cloud resources.

For more information about Data Theorem and its API protection solutions, please visit Data Theorem's website .

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide report is available from the Data Theorem website at https://www.datatheorem.com/resources/reports/2024-market-guide-for-api-protection

Data Theorem's broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

