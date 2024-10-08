Data Theorem Unveils Code Secure - Fully Integrated AST Product with SAST, SCA, and SBOM Management

New offering builds on the success of Supply Chain Secure, delivering comprehensive security insights across application and API code repositories.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced the launch of Code Secure, the latest evolution in application security designed to protect the software supply chain from code to deployment. Code Secure uniquely integrates Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and Supply Chain Security capabilities—including Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management—into a comprehensive product offering.

This cutting-edge solution offers application security teams dynamically verified insights into vulnerabilities, open-source dependencies, and the overall software composition, encompassing both first and third-party components. By automating the analysis of security issues across the entire codebase, Code Secure minimizes the manual effort involved in sifting through vast amounts of data. It empowers teams to prioritize the most critical vulnerabilities, enabling faster remediation and strengthening security earlier in the development lifecycle. This proactive approach significantly reduces the risk of breaches, while ensuring continuous compliance with industry standards, providing peace of mind as applications scale in complexity.

According to Gartner, "Application security tools invariably produce reams of data about potential vulnerabilities. Traditional, frequently manual, approaches to assessing and prioritizing these findings have failed to scale to accommodate either the amount of data (which has grown exponentially as new types of tests, generating ever more findings, are implemented) or the speed associated with modern development processes. This situation inevitably results in a number of adverse outcomes. Development, platform engineering, cloud operations, security teams and others frequently struggle to prioritize specific security issues that should be addressed more holistically to provide optimal reduction in risk." 1

Code Secure's comprehensive Full Stack Security analysis offers unique advantages by providing visibility across all layers of an application's architecture—from code, APIs, and open-source libraries to cloud environments and third-party components. By connecting these elements in a single, cohesive view, Code Secure enables security teams to not only identify vulnerabilities in isolation but to understand how they interrelate and impact the overall security posture. This full-stack visibility allows teams to address root causes more effectively, improving the accuracy of risk assessments and enhancing their ability to defend against evolving attack vectors. Ultimately, this helps organizations maintain a stronger, more resilient security posture, even as applications evolve through development, deployment, and scaling.

"Data Theorem is committed to leading the market in application and API security innovation," said Doug Dooley, COO at Data Theorem. "With Code Secure, we've built on the foundation of our Supply Chain Secure product to offer an integrated approach that helps security and DevOps teams confidently secure their software. By consolidating SAST, SCA, and SBOM management with real-time verification and attack path visualization, Code Secure delivers unparalleled protection for organizations. This new, integrated code security offering delivers significant cost savings and simplicity for customers seeking to eliminate complexity and alert fatigue often associated with their legacy SAST and SCA scanning tools."

Key Differentiators of Code Secure Include:

Tool Consolidation: Code Secure integrates SAST, SCA, Supply Chain, and SBOM management, reducing the need for multiple, overlapping tools.



Dynamic Verification: DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing) verification of code findings for APIs and applications ensures more accurate identification of vulnerabilities.



Attack Path Visualization: Code-level violations are incorporated into attack path visualizations, providing security teams with a clearer understanding of potential exploit pathways.

Code Secure's launch follows Data Theorem's introduction of its Attack Path Visualization capabilities, which were highlighted at the Apidays Paris event in December 2023. Together, these innovations exemplify Data Theorem's commitment to offering end-to-end security solutions for modern, cloud-native applications.

Availability and Pricing

Code Secure is available today with subscription based pricing starting at $50 per seat per month. For more information, please visit www.datatheorem.com/products/code-secure/products/code-secure.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

