Data Wrangling Market by Business Function, Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The global data wrangling market is expected to grow from USD 1.29 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.18 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.

A rapid increase of data volumes across industry verticals is triggering organizations to incorporate advanced analytics algorithms in their systems to gain substantial insights that help them to stay competitive. The proliferation of data across verticals is one of the main growth for the market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global data wrangling market based on business functions, components, deployment models, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. Among the component, data wrangling tools are expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. With the proliferation of data, the data wrangling tools are expected to be adopted at a rapid pace, as they are a precursor to the analytics workflows.

A typical data wrangling tool encompasses functions, such as reformatting, de-duping, filtering, and cleaning data, so that proper analysis could be done. Moreover, data wrangling tools offer the self-service data preparation model that helps organizations to clean the data sets by themselves without involving data scientists. This has effectively empowered the executives to gain business insights without the intervention of IT teams.

The on-demand deployment model is expected to have a high adoption rate as compared to the on-premises deployment model. By using cloud-based deployment, organizations can avoid a large amount of cost pertaining to hardware, software, data, maintenance cost, and staff. The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Data wrangling tool leverages various capabilities specifically for banking and financial institutes, such as data discovery from numerus sources and formats, integration with existing tools, fraud detection, risk management, and higher operational productivity.

The report covers all the major aspects of the data wrangling market and provides an in-depth analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share. The APAC region is projected to provide significant opportunities to vendors in the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC, being a manufacturing hub, is expected to adopt the data wrangling substantially, to remain cost efficient and export high-quality goods to other countries.

Reluctance to shift from traditional ETL tools to advanced automated tools is the major restraining factor for the growth of the market. Lack of awareness of data wrangling tools among SMEs, and concerns regarding data quality are the major challenges for the data wrangling market growth.

Most of the vendors in the data wrangling market have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, new product launches, product upgradations, and expansions, to expand their client base and enhance the customer experience. For instance, in March 2017, Trifacta collaborated with Google to create Google Cloud Dataprep. This solution would enable Google to help enterprises shift their data to the cloud, where in Trifacta would help them resolving their data wrangling challenges.



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Wrangling Market

4.2 Market By Application and Region

4.3 Market Share, By Region

4.4 Life Cycle Analysis, By Region, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Volume and Velocity of Data

5.1.1.2 Advancements in AI and Ml Technologies

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Reluctance to Shift From Traditional ETL Tools to Advanced Automated Tools

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Regulatory Pressure

5.1.3.2 Growth of Edge Computing

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Data Wrangling Tools Among SMEs

5.1.4.2 Concerns Regarding Data Quality

5.2 Data Types

5.2.1 Customer Data

5.2.2 Product Data

5.2.3 Finance Data

5.2.4 Compliance Data

5.2.5 Supplier Data

5.3 Data Wrangling: Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case #1: Unification of Data

5.3.2 Use Case #2: Data Wrangling and Analytics to Obtain Customer Insights

5.3.3 Use Case #3: Data Integration Saved Fortune 50 Telecom Giant Millions in Call Center Interactions

5.3.4 Use Case #4: Onedot Made IT Simple for Zageno to Integrate Unstructured Data and Deliver the Best Possible Search Results



6 Data Wrangling Market, By Business Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Finance

6.3 Marketing and Sales

6.4 Operations

6.5 Human Resources

6.6 Legal



7 Data Wrangling Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tools

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Managed Services

7.3.2 Professional Services

7.3.2.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services



8 Data Wrangling Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Data Wrangling Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Data Wrangling Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government and Public Sector

10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5 Retail and Ecommerce

10.6 Travel and Hospitality

10.7 Automotive and Transportation

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.9 Telecommunication and IT

10.10 Manufacturing

10.11 Others



11 Data Wrangling Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Prominent Players in the Data Wrangling Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 Oracle

13.3 SAS Institute

13.4 Trifacta

13.5 Datawatch

13.6 Talend

13.7 Alteryx

13.8 Dataiku

13.9 TIBCO Software

13.10 Paxata

13.11 Informatica

13.12 Hitachi Vantara

13.13 Teradata

13.14 IRI, the Cosort Company

13.15 Brillio

13.16 Onedot

13.17 TMMData

13.18 Datameer

13.19 Cooladata

13.20 Unifi Software

13.21 Rapid Insight

13.22 Infogix

13.23 Zaloni

13.24 Impetus

13.25 Ideata Analytics



