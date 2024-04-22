DataBank and NYI Partner to Offer Enhanced Connectivity Ecosystem in NYC

Partnership to Make Interconnection Easier and More Cost-Effective at 60 Hudson Street, the Most Connected Digital Hub in the U.S.

DALLAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced today that it has partnered with NYI to provide easier and more flexible connectivity in DataBank's 60 Hudson Street data center in New York City. NYI is a trusted infrastructure partner to small and medium-sized enterprise clients across a wide range of industries. The company drives infrastructure optimization through flexible, integrated hybrid IT and network solutions that result in cost and performance efficiencies.

Recognized as one of the world's premiere carrier hotels, 60 Hudson Street provides interconnection access to more than 300 carriers and key exchanges. The unique DataBank-NYI partnership brings together two well-established companies at 60 Hudson Street in a new synergy to address some fundamental barriers to entry that are typical in urban carrier hotels. These barriers can include cost and deployment challenges such as dealing with city and building requirements.

Customers have high expectations of iconic carrier hotels like 60 Hudson Street. Assumptions are made that once within the building, interconnection requirements can be easily met by a singular connectivity ecosystem. The reality is more complex, typically with multiple ecosystems involved. Defining an optimal in-building interconnect architecture (who to connect to and how to connect to them) can be a complicated and time-consuming process. In addition to a primary data center, executing an interconnection strategy can involve additional third parties and additional data centers across multiple floors, often incurring cross-connect, extended cross connect and riser fees, with costs that can quickly spiral out of control.

DataBank and NYI are committed to minimizing the complexities and costs involved. Each company controls a significant amount of conduit capacity, points of entry, and connections to many legacy carrier providers. Providing access to the sizeable assets and expertise across the two companies will enable an enhanced connectivity ecosystem, making interconnection easier and more cost-effective for enterprise customers, carriers, and content providers.

"This partnership with NYI, a company that shares our dedication to customer experience, also will dismantle many common restrictive barriers found in many data center environments," said Tim Glatz, DataBank's product manager of interconnection. "We're enabling enterprises to take advantage of seamless communication and data exchange between diverse systems, applications, and stakeholders."

"We have seen firsthand customers' frustration with the rising costs and complexity of interconnection and are thrilled to partner with DataBank to address this important challenge," added Phillip Koblence, NYI's Co-Founder and COO. "60 Hudson Street serves as a gateway not just to the New York metro market but to the whole world. This partnership goes a long way in fulfilling our mission to facilitate cost-effective interconnection."

About DataBank

Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies in 2023, DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or Subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About NYI

NYI is a global provider of hybrid infrastructure, network, and interconnection solutions. The company is known for cutting through the complexity of the IT landscape and facilitating custom solutions to address the critical infrastructure and connectivity needs of clients across industries. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners.

To learn more about NYI, visit nyi.net, contact 800.288.7387 or follow NYI on LinkedIn.

